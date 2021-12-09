Android Auto replacement version 12 arrives

Android Automotive is the evolution of Android Auto, Google’s great plan for the automotive industry in the coming years. The company has already made official what’s new in Android Automotive 12, its version based on Android 12 for cars.

We are going to tell you what are the main changes that come with this version, in which several of the Android 12 functions come directly to the vehicle. A great update that, for the moment, little will be able to enjoy.

Android Automotive goes beyond Android Auto

Android Automotive is Google’s operating system directly integrated in the car. Unlike Android Auto, you do not need to connect your phone here: it is the vehicle’s own system, so the integration and functions are greater. In this case, version 12 arrives, which inherits news from Android 12 for phones.

The AOSP code of Android Automotive 12 has revealed the internal changes that this version receives, among which are that will only be available in 64-bit version, thus being the first version of Android that eliminates support for 32-bit platforms.

Another change is a new energy management API, which will allow you to customize the energy distribution of some elements of the car. There are also improvements in notifications, improvements in privacy and a complete redesign of the settings, adapted to the large screens of the cars.

Arrives automatic time detection via GPS, so that the car can obtain information without the need for an internet connection, and improvements at the level of connectivity. Small changes to make Google’s in-car operating system much more complete.

At the moment Android Automotive only works on cars like the Polestar Precept, but it is expected that different manufacturers can gradually implement it. Giants such as Honda, Volvo, Renault, Ford or General Motors already plan to use it in some of their vehicles by 2022.