Andy Najar, with one foot out of DC United despite the club having announced its continuity for 2022

2021-12-09
When it seemed that Andy Najar he had everything ready to confirm in a new season his good physical and football condition in the United States with DC United, the situation can change drastically for the right back.
The club of the American capital announced that it would exercise the option of renewal for Najar in 2022, However, the surprise for the footballer is that the team has not offered him the contract he wanted.
TEN He learned that DC has already let him know the new conditions in his new agreement, but economically Najar feels that he deserved a little more and for that reason he is evaluating other possibilities in different countries.
As this medium has known, the percentage of continuing at this time in the MLS they are low, since the way in which this competition is handled is different from that of other countries. Here it is the league that handles all the contracts and although United has its rights, they are not willing to tell the MLS to offer a better salary to the Honduran.
In the championship that just ended, Najar had a year-round salary of $ 100,000, according to the league’s official report, and the offer that they have made him for 2022 does not convince him.
MIDDLE EAST OFFERS
Faced with this situation, the native of Marcovia, Choluteca, is evaluating other exotic leagues where he has the possibility of leaving and at the moment a team from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have been interested in him.
Negotiations are about to begin in case the position with MLS and DC United does not come to a happy conclusion in the following weeks.
This 2021 was the best season for Najar in the last five years that he had been hit by serious injuries and it was this year that he managed to recover in full. With DC he played 26 games and with the National Team five adding more than 2,200 minutes.