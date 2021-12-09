Andy Najar, with one foot out of DC United despite the club having announced its continuity for 2022

2021-12-09

When it seemed that Andy Najar he had everything ready to confirm in a new season his good physical and football condition in the United States with DC United, the situation can change drastically for the right back.

The club of the American capital announced that it would exercise the option of renewal for Najar in 2022, However, the surprise for the footballer is that the team has not offered him the contract he wanted.

TEN He learned that DC has already let him know the new conditions in his new agreement, but economically Najar feels that he deserved a little more and for that reason he is evaluating other possibilities in different countries.

As this medium has known, the percentage of continuing at this time in the MLS they are low, since the way in which this competition is handled is different from that of other countries. Here it is the league that handles all the contracts and although United has its rights, they are not willing to tell the MLS to offer a better salary to the Honduran.

In the championship that just ended, Najar had a year-round salary of $ 100,000, according to the league’s official report, and the offer that they have made him for 2022 does not convince him.