Announce the sale of tickets for Serrat’s farewell concert in New York – In the world

EFE Agency

The followers of the Spanish Joan Manuel Serrat in New York will be able to buy from December 10 the tickets for his farewell concert on stage, after 57 years dedicated to the profession of singer.

The Catalan has chosen the Big Apple for the start of his world tour “The vice of singing 1965-2022” and to meet again with his audience at the Beacon Theater, in Manhattan, with capacity for 3,000 people, on April 27, 2022, reported in a statement.

According to the singer-songwriter, who will be 78 years old on December 27, this tour will serve to “say goodbye personally to the public with whom he has shared life and songs for more than half a century.”

With this tour, the interpreter of “Penelope” will travel through Latin America and Spain to conclude in his hometown of Barcelona on December 23, 2022, after about 70 concerts.

“My purpose is not only to say goodbye to all those who have treated me well over time, but to do so in the places where they are,” said the author of “Mediterráneo” in a recent interview with “El País”.

According to Serrat, “before I say goodbye to a virus, health or the public, I prefer to do it myself. When I started I did not consider an end, but what has happened these two years has done it.”

His last concert in New York was in 2019, after ten years of absence, in which the public, mostly from Latin America, did not stop applauding the author of “Para las libertad” in a concert that lasted for more than two hours.