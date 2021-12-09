Anuel: from dreaming of being a great basketball player to becoming the “King of the trap”

Santo Domingo. RD

Before imagining himself as a king in urban music, Anuel envisioned himself as “a great basketball player”. He always had an overwhelming passion for sports and more so when it came to basketball, but at age 14 he left home, fell in love with the street and found “a corillo” that linked him with rap and trap.

He began to record the first songs at the age of 13 at his school where Chris Jeday, (who already had equipment to record) and Luny Tunes also studied. The three of them spent their time doing “tiraderas” while also making the sound of the rhythm with their mouths. until one day Anuel decided to ask me for a moment with Jeday’s teams.

“One day I started writing a verse and asked Chris Jday for a moment in the studio, I told him to lend me the microphone and I even sing better than them … and so little by little I entered the village”, he expressed with laughs the Puerto Rican.

On that road to the “hamlet” he had his setbacks, but he has also become the star that has stolen the hearts of millions of fans around the world, who classify him as the “King of Latin trap”, a throne that conquered basis of his direct style.

In this year, Anuel has experienced a turn in his personal life that is reflected in the artistic. The key to Emmanuel Santiago, his real name, is to love himself and he expresses that if “you are alone and you don’t feel good about yourself” the best thing is to “take the helm of your life”, as he has done.

This process took 29 years for the rapper to apply in his life, which is the age he is currently. Growth and maturity are evident when you talk to him, as he did with the editors of LISTÍN DIARIO in the middle of promoting his new album, “Las leyendas never dies”, the third of his career.

“Since I got out of prison I never had time for myself, I had the approval, then to record and now I feel calmer,” Anuel declared when answering how he felt with the person he is today.

The interpreter of “Hypocrita” narrated his growth process in the artistic and family world, which was not so simple.

In the different stages towards stability, he encountered obstacles that made him “more human” and at the same time allowed him to transcend in music.

“I am a human being, father, son, brother, with good days and bad days,” he said after being asked who is the person behind the artist.

The urban has gone through difficult situations, including two years in prison, which made him doubt the potential that exists in him.

On April 3, 2016, Anuel AA was placed under arrest in the federal prison in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, where he lasted two years, although many, including him, came to think that it was the end of his career. The support he received from his fans “was impressive” and that kept him going.

“In jail the prisoners helped me a lot, We were very close… they, along with the support I felt from the people, encouraged me to continue, it is impressive when you hear a whole genre shouting Free Anuel ”, Emmanuel expressed in an emotional voice.

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican’s growth increased more during his time as a prisoner, to the point that when he entered jail he had 100,000 followers and after two years when it was time to leave, his Instagram account had five million followers and today the exponent has 25.6 million followers.

+ Haunted by the past

The time he was imprisoned were “bitter drinks” for the young singer. Even after five years have passed, he is still in a state of shock.

“24 hours a day I feel that something is going to happen … I am just watching a movie and if I hear a helicopter I feel that it is them (the police officers)”, with a brittle voice he also adds that it is something that happens to all ex-convicts As a result of this, the ragman released a song titled “Post-traumatic Stress.”

In the same way, the pioneer of the Latin trap expressed that he is “working” so that at some point in the future, if he has to detach himself from music, then he will have a considerable support to “never take to the streets again.”

Anuel currently makes collaborations and has made investments in order to generate income through other methods not dependent on music.

Among other investments, he is co-owner of the Capitanes de Arecibo, a team that last month became champion of Puerto Rico’s professional league, the National Superior Basketball.

+ Dominican colleagues

Anuel AA said that since the beginning of the urban artist Tokischa he has been interested in the artistic content that she creates and generates, he confessed that his lyrics lead him to remember the beginning of his musical career.

“Tokischa is a phenomenon, I like it because although she is a woman I identify with her, because I spoke like that, that she is known as bad and generated that controversy in the news just like her,” said Anuel with a smiling face, seeming to remember its roots.

The urban declared that “more than a year ago” he had recorded a song with the Dominican dembowsera, but decided not to bring it to light, waiting for the right moment for this to be a resounding hit, adding that it will be released in the next few days.

He also affirms that with the passage of time people will respect the singer’s music, highlighting that they have not welcomed him because “people of what is different, what is new, are afraid of him.”

For Emmanuel not only is Tokischa a “Dominican phenomenon”, he has also been attracted by the lyrics of Aderly Ramírez Oviedo, the idol of crowds known as “Rochy RD”.

He stated that he feels “identified” with the Dominican, because like Tokischa he feels that he represents his beginnings in the artistic world and that it is “difficult when they do not open the doors.”

“Like Rochy, I was also imprisoned and after such an experience it is very good when someone gives you the opportunity,” confessed Anuel in distress, also citing the example of the Republic of Chile, a country where the Puerto Rican was not allowed to enter and yet One day they opened the doors for him and he is very grateful for that support.

In a publication by Anuel, he assured that “he will get Rochy to have a visa” to travel to Puerto Rico and the United States.

“That visa in the name of God can be achieved, right now I can’t tell you, I am going to do it,” he commented.

“Legends never die”

The pioneer of trap released his album “Legends Never Die” on November 26 and has left his fans with the catchy sound of each of the 16 songs that make up this third album.

The production took place during the pandemic over eight months and its aim was to offer fans its essence of hip-hop, trap and reggaeton. In addition, it presents within the album a new electric dance song with various themes that surprise fans, but show its versatility.

Anuel revealed in the interview his four favorite songs: “North Caroline”, “Mcgregor”, “1942” and “Súbelo”.

This week, “Legends Never Die” topped Billboard’s “Top Latin Albums” and “Latin Rhythm Albums” charts, and 10 of its 15 songs were featured on the “Hot Latin Songs” chart.

+ His other passions

Before imagining himself as an artist, Anuel visualized himself as a “great basketball player”. He always had a passion inclined to sports and more when it came to basketball.

On the other hand, the exponent has a very particular non-urban musical taste, because when it comes to salsa he only listens to three salseros: CeliaAnchor Cruz, Marc Anthony and Héctor Lavoe. When it comes to other genres, urban is very varied.

“I know more than ten songs by Camila and Sin Bandera, I know them all, I listen to Justin Bieber, electronic music, bachateros and everything, depending on my mood,” he revealed jokingly.

Likewise, among his passions, he places a priority on learning in depth boxing techniques.

+ The father and friend

Despite his fame, he watches over the well-being of his family and friends in his free time.

The rag man is the father of a little boy whom he visits whenever the opportunity presents itself and his mother is sure that his education is due. For that reason her first-born does not listen to the music she makes.

“My son does not listen to all my music, I do not play my music when I am with him and the mother does not leave him, you see me like that, but my son is well behaved”, were the words that Emmanuel expressed with security.

Along the same lines, the urban youth confesses that he has helped the prisoners with whom he shared in prison, helping them to get a job and even a roof to live in.

“I help those prisoners a lot, five live with me in Miami, and others I look for work, I help them, with the relationships I have, I accommodate them to whatever it is, but I help them,” he said.

To his mother, father and siblings does not leave them aside, because at 29 Anuel narrated that he still goes to his mother’s house in Puerto Rico and stays in her room like “a baby” and adds that those things “never change.”

His visits to his mother’s house are very recurrent, because behind the star there is a very sentimental person who never forgets where his roots come from.