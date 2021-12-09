Apple updates firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Apple has released a firmware update for the new AirPods 3, AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, and also for AirPods Max. The same update, which carries the version number 4C165, is available for all AirPods headphones sold by Apple today.

An update we know very little about

We do not know what changes this new version of the firmware entails, since Apple does not give any details about it. What we do know is that the AirPods 3 ran, until now, version 4B66, while the AirPods Pro did the same with version 4A402. At first glance, therefore, we can say that the AirPods Pro will receive more news or changes than their newly presented siblings.

The update of the AirPods is automatic, the only thing we can do is check if the update has already been installed. If not, we can facilitate this update, although there is no way to force it. Checking the installed firmware version requires these steps:

We put the AirPods on our ears. We connect the AirPods to our iPhone or iPad. We open the app Settings. We came in general. We played on Information. We played on AirPods by [Nombre] or AirPods Pro by [Nombre]. We check the firmware number.

Here we must see if we see the 4C165 version appear, or that it will mean that our headphones have already been updated. Otherwise, in the case of AirPods or AirPods Pro we can follow these steps to make the update easier to carry out:

We return the AirPods to the charging case. We connect the case to the current to charge it. We leave the iPhone nearby.

In the case of AirPods Max, the process is even more automatic, so there is still less to do to favor the update. We just have to make sure that the headphones have enough battery and are close to our iPhone or iPad. As we have already said, with what we expect so far we do not expect big changes, but we will be pending.

Image | John smit