Argentine stocks listed in New York operate mixed, in line with the main Wall Street indices

On a day without activity in the local market due to the holiday, the Argentine stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange do not show a clear trend. After the half wheel, the panel splits almost halfway between reds and greens.

Between the ADR, that is to say, shares that are traded in Buenos Aires and Wall Street at the same time, the rises come to exceed 4%. The best performance is for Telecom, that earn 4.2%. It is followed by Cresud, with a rise of 2.2%, and Ternium, whose price increases 1.6%.

For their part, companies of local origin that are only listed in New York also show the majority of increases. It is the case of technological Globant, which advanced 3.9%; Despegar, which scores a rise of 2.7%; and Mercado Libre, which improved 1.8%.

At the opposite extreme, low The most important on Wednesday were the ADRs of Irsa (-3.1%), Loma Negra (-2.7%) and Edenor (-1.4%).

Expectation by the IMF

The bonds, for their part, also started the day in positive ground, just as they had finished the previous round. The increases averaged 0.5% in dollars. The country risk remains below 1700 points.

“Domestic assets have been testing a Recovery on the last wheels as a result of the expectation that the negotiations with the IMF as well as the penalized valuations, which opens space for tactical operators oriented to ‘trading’ to be inclined to seek to capture a rebound “, he analyzed the operator Gustavo Ber.

The market speculates on the outcome of the negotiations between the Government and the IMF. (Photo: Presidency).

However, he indicated that investors know that the agreement will take time and that it is crucial that what has been signed can be implemented, in order to build trust among economic agents, essential to stop the vicious cycle of uncertainty and deteriorating expectations.

Wall Street awaits definitions on inflation

The papers of local origin are thus coupled to the uncertain trend that shows Wall street this Wednesday, after several days of uploads. After 4:00 p.m. (Argentine time), the main indices of the US Stock Exchange exhibited a behavior erratic. The Nasdaq technology posted a 0.4% rise, while the S & P500 rose 0.1% and the industrial Dow Jones fell 0.1%.

“Wall Street exhibited a strong reaction in the last wheels, amid an environment of greater volatility, awaiting new inflation data towards the end of this week and the imminent meeting of the Fed that is anticipated could accelerate the tapering (the reduction of monetary stimuli) ”, explained Ber.

The prices they come speeding up in the United States, after the monetary stimulus policy launched by the Federal Reserve to boost the economy after the crisis unleashed by Covid-19. Now, investors await a reversal of those decisions and a raise the rate benchmark in 2022.

