Armed man arrested in front of the UN in New York

The United Nations headquarters in New York City was closed for several hours after a man was seen loitering outside one of its main doors with a loaded shotgun, sometimes holding it under his chin, police said.

The man, who appeared to be in his 60s, was detained without incident around 1:40 p.m., about three hours after police said he had been seen for the first time outside a security checkpoint at the First Manhattan Avenue.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation, said New York Police Chief of Special Operations Harry Wedin.

The weapon was loaded with a cartridge, Wedin said. The man also had a bag with him and handed over documents to police, including medical documents, which he said he wanted turned over to the UN, Wedin added.

The gates to the fence surrounding the UN compound were locked and the man did not appear to attempt to breach the security perimeter. The police reported that there was no danger to the people.

Wedin said the man never pointed the gun at the officers and did not threaten to harm them.

New York Police First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker said there was no evidence the man was linked to terrorism. There were no notes among the man’s papers, Tucker said, but detectives were searching the documents for names and notations for clues to his behavior.

“Basically, he wanted the UN to receive his documents, which is what in the end we agreed to do, provide those documents to the UN, and he said if we could do that, he would put down the gun, which is exactly what happened,” Tucker said. to journalists outside the UN headquarters.

Tucker said the man was visiting from Florida and walked to the UN building from the Millennium Hotel, a few blocks from Times Square, where he had been staying since Wednesday.

Tucker said the bomb squad searched the hotel, the man’s room and a pickup truck that was parked outside the building, but found no current threat.

Tucker said criminal charges were pending. He did not identify the man by name, but said he had no criminal record.

At first, people inside the UN headquarters were asked to shelter in place, but then they were allowed to move around the compound and use other entrances. Both the General Assembly and the UN Security Council were meeting on Thursday.

Tucker said that a call to the 911 emergency number, in which the man was reported to the police, was made from inside the UN building.

“We are grateful to the NYPD for their prompt response to the incident and will continue to be in contact with them as they carry out their investigation,” UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

Dujarric previously said there was “no indication” that the man was a current or former UN employee.