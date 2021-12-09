Atlas fans vandalized murals in the León stadium

On Wednesday morning, followers of the esmeralda club, detected the ‘pints’ alluding to the rojinegro team

The murals of the Nou Camp stadium, headquarters of the end of leg between León and Atlas, were vandalized by fans of the red-black club, who they put legends like “Atlas manda” or the number “51”, which corresponds to the name of one of its animation groups.

According to witnesses, At dawn, Atlas fans painted the urban murals on the façade of the León Stadium. They marked the shield of the Panzas Verdes with a cross out and put slogans in favor of the rojinegros.

León fans came to touch up the murals that had been vandalized ESPN

The murals had been made at the initiative of the authorities and managers, to improve the appearance of the façade of the Panzas Verdes compound.

The paintings on the murals were already in place since eight in the morning, say the flankers who work around the stadium.

The fans of the Lion, seeing the aggression, gathered to go to retouch the murals and erase the paintings which made reference to the Atlas and Bar 51 of the red and black.

Query here all news and results from León.

In one of the largest murals, which was vandalized, they cannot intervene, because it was made by the state authorities and they will be the ones who will assist to give it a touch-up, to erase the paintings.

The authorities have invited the two truncheons to keep the peace in both games, although since the sale of tickets at the Jalisco Stadium there have been incidents, such as detonations that were heard in the surroundings.

In the León stadium, until before the incident, there had been no disturbances, but the paintings on the murals can be taken as an attack, although it is expected that it will not generate conflict.

For now, the authorities have not spoken about the event and hope that it will not have an effect on the first leg of the final.



