Atlético Nacional shocks fans with its decision over Alejandro Restrepo

The board of directors of the Colombian team, Atlético Nacional, surprises the fans with a decision on Alejandro Restrepo

December 08, 2021 19:56 hs

Atlético Nacional comes from being the champion of the BetPlay Cup and is now fighting to repeat this title in the BetPlay League where it integrates zone A of home runs.

Although at this moment he is fourth in the standings with only two points in the games played, he will seek to improve this Wednesday by facing Deportivo Cali on the fourth date.

However, with the performance that the club has been having in this phase of the Colombian tournament, criticism of coach Alejandro Restrepo began.

As reported by Carlos Antonio Vélez in the Planeta Fútbol program on Antena 2, the coach could lose his place for next season.

“They have told me that Nacional is thinking of returning Restrepo to its place of origin. The truth has not gone well for him, no one can dispute his conditions. “Began the sports journalist.

“Surely he has them and they named him there because he is a qualified man, but without experience and in these extreme situations that a large team lives, because he has not known or been able to solve,” he concluded.