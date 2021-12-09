Bad Bunny: everything you need to know if you go to the “P FKN R” concerts that weekend

After almost two years of waiting, finally this weekend, On December 10 and 11, the concert of Bad bunny “P Fkn R” at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, at 7:00 pm Some 35,000 people are expected to participate in the event, so a number of doubts have arisen. These are some of the most common questions and answers:

Where is the entrance to the concert?

Both vehicles, and passersby, enter through the main gate located on Roosevelt Avenue, in front of Plaza Las Américas. Once past the gate, attendees have to line up around the Roberto Clemente Coliseum, where 300 feet of tents have been placed and where people have to pass until they reach a registration point of the Department of Health to verify that comply with vaccination. Then, they will enter the colosseum, from the back, where they will do an entrance ticket verification.

What time do the gates open?

The The main gate to the grounds of the entire complex, which includes the Hiram Bithorn Stadium and the Roberto Clemente, will open at 2:00 pm, both for cars to park and for people to walk to queue.

The doors to access the event will open at 4:00 pm

The concert is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm, and the producers assure that the artist will be punctual.

What time should I arrive (according to the recommendation of the security plan)?

The event organizers recommend that people arrive early to the event, so that they can go through the vaccination process, checkpoints and ticket verification in an orderly manner. Although the Roosevelt Avenue gate opens at 2:00 pm, people are expected to be on the premises from noon.

If I arrive before that time, where do I have to wait?

Some people are expected to wait on foot in the Roosevelt Avenue area. The San Juan Municipal Police Commissioner, José Juan García, indicated that they will not allow drivers to park their cars on the avenue or obstruct traffic.

Where can I park?

Reserved parking is on the Hiram Bithorn stadium grounds, but an area has been set aside for transportation services such as Uber. In addition, the Urban Train will be operating in extended hours only at the Hato Rey and Roosevelt stations, which are the closest to the Hiram Bithorn.

How many parking spaces will be available on the Hiram Bithorn grounds?

Inside the grounds of the Hiram Bithorn Stadium 2,000 parking spaces will be available, while there is availability. The cars will be directed and arranged in order of arrival by employees of the Municipality of San Juan, similar to what is done in the amusement parks in Orlando.

Can I park in Plaza Las Américas?

Although it is impossible for the shopping center to control who parks and crosses, Lorraine Vissepó, director of Corporate Communications at Empresas Fonalledas, the company that owns Plaza Las Américas, highlighted that they have coordinated with the Municipal Police and the Puerto Rico Police so that traffic flow smoothly in the area.

“As in other events that take place in these properties, we hope they will be carried out in an orderly manner and without incidents to regret,” added Vissepó.

Will the Urban Train be operating?

On Friday and Saturday, the urban train will operate on its regular schedule until 11:30 pm, but the Hato Rey and Roosevelt stations will have extended hours to meet demand and will mobilize people until needed, according to Lismari Cora, director of communications for the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP).

Will there be transportation from the Roosevelt City Rail station?

No. If they make it to Roosevelt Station, spectators would have to figure out how to get to the stadium.

What evidence of vaccination should I bring?

The event is only for vaccinated people, so the VacuID or vaccination card must be shown. Likewise, you are encouraged to take a photocapture of either of these two references as a safeguard. Likewise, you must carry a valid photo ID. It should be noted that people must have received the second dose of the vaccine (in the case of Pfizer or Moderna) at least 14 days before the event.

In the case of international spectators, what vaccines are accepted?

Travelers should be considered fully vaccinated after completing the World Health Organization approved vaccination series. However, even vaccinated, international travelers must present proof of COVID-19 with a negative result within the 24-hour period before boarding, and upload that result to the traveler’s declaration. In the case of travelers from the United States, they must present a vaccination card with a completed series of vaccines and fill out the traveler’s declaration.

What type of control will there be for the crowding of people (25,000) in sand?

Across the sand area There will be identified posters to create some coordinate points, which will help people know where they are in the sand. The organizers have asked that people have their masks on at all times, including in the sand area. The producers have been emphatic that anyone who does not wear the mask is exposed to a fine of $ 100. In the same way, there will be more than 400 private security guards within the concert grounds.

How will the exit be handled?

The three gates of the parking lot will be opened at the traffic lights of the Police Headquarters, the mall Plaza Las Americas and the avenue Domenech, to expedite the departure.

In an emergency, what measures do you have?

People who are located within the sand area will use Identified emergency exits created specifically for this event, located to the far left and right of the baseball field. The exit of the premises through Domenech Avenue will be separated for emergencies only.

Do you have an infirmary in case of emergency?

There are three emergency rooms with doctors, six ambulances and a fire fighting truck. At both ends of the sand area there will be two tents with emergency physicians who are in direct communication with the Medical Center. In the event of an emergency, they will have a team of more than 34 paramedics and nurses who will be assisting those who require it.

Can you bring chairs, umbrellas, capes?

Beach chairs and umbrellas are not allowed. Layers can be worn.

Can I bring a photo and / or video camera?

The use of any photo or video equipment is not allowed. Tablets or computers will not be accepted either.

Can I bring drinks and / or food?

No. On the event grounds there will be a small square with “food trucks” and inside the stadium there will be canteens.

For those who do not go to the concert, are there alternate routes or what routes to avoid?

No, the Municipal Police of San Juan and the Police Bureau will be working on traffic control. Vehicles will not be allowed to stop at the Las Américas Expressway (PR-18) to see the concert, and the Highway Patrol Division will continue to make rounds throughout the sector to prevent traffic from closing.

Can I use Uber?

Yes, you can use the Uber service before and after the concert. For these purposes, an area was set aside at the entrance of the parking lot for people using the Uber service.

What will access for the disabled be like?

There will be tickets identified for the disabled, and in the concert area several areas have been reserved so that everyone can enjoy the show equally.

Sources: Production of the event, Municipality of San Juan, Bureau of Highway Patrols and the departments of Health and Public Works.