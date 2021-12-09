Belinda: this is the AMOUNT OF CHILDREN she wants to have with Christian Nodal after the wedding

The Spanish but naturalized Mexican actress and singer, Belinda 29 years old, she is one of the most followed Latin artists on social networks where she accumulates more than 14 million followers from all corners of the world. But in recent days he was in the media spotlight for an alleged altercation he had with his partner, Christian Nodal.

Belinda and Nodal. Source: Terra file

Apparently the couple were having dinner at a restaurant in Los Angeles, the city they had come to to make a photographic production for a major magazine, when he is seen Nodal take strong arm to Belinda, who along with the rest of the team was singing the mañanitas for her crush.

As it transpired, Belinda and his assistants played a joke for the regional singer and invented for the waiters that it was his birthday. For this reason, she was singing the mornings with great emotion while her boyfriend was scowling and took her arm to change her attitude.

Belinda and Nodal. Source: Terra file

The truth is that this altercation was left behind and it was the makeup artist of Belinda who clarified both when he returned to Mexico and made it clear that neither of them was disappointed, that the group had a lot of fun and that things were misinterpreted by fans who saw the video taken by a gossip on social networks.

Belinda. Source: Terra file

This is the number of children that Belinda wants to have with Nodal

These days, the wedding plans are still going ahead but the details are not yet known. But if there is one thing for sure, it is that after the marriage the couple will dedicate themselves to having and raising children. In a recent interview, the same Belinda She commented on her desire to be a mother and said that she would like to have three children and added: “I am dying to be a mother. It is a wish that we both have and we have already talked about it. I think that when that stage comes it will be very beautiful, honestly right now it is more important that we get married and that everything happens in due course ”.