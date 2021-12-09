Berta Valle confirms that Juan Guaidó invited her to the Summit for Democracy organized by Joe Biden

The opposition leader and recognized as president of Venezuela by several countries, Juan Guaidó, invited the Nicaraguan Berta Valle and the Cuban Rosa María Payá, to be part of the delegation of their country that will participate in the Summit for Democracy, organized by the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Valle is the wife of the Nicaraguan opposition leader and imprisoned by the Daniel Ortega regime for his presidential aspirations, Félix Maradiaga; while Payá is a Cuban activist for freedom and human rights, daughter of the murdered opposition leader, Oswaldo Payá.

This Tuesday, in a tweet published at night, Valle thanked Guaidó for the invitation.

I thank the President @jguaido the joint invitation to join their official delegation during the #DemocracySummit summoned by #BidenHarris. It allows us to add voices from #Nicaragua and #Cuba to the democratic struggle that we share with our Venezuelan brothers. – Berta Valle (@bertavalle) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Victoria Cárdenas, wife of Juan Sebastián Chamorro, another opposition leader imprisoned by the Daniel Ortega regime, will participate in a complementary event of the Summit for Democracy.

The summit will be held virtually on December 9 and 10, according to the event’s agenda, the authorities of the following countries were no longer invited: Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

The side event, named “Voices of Political Prisoners”, will be opened by the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken. The activity will include comments from relatives of political prisoners; interventions by human rights defense lawyers. A political scientist will also share his knowledge on the subject of political prisoners and what governments can do on their behalf.

LA PRENSA tried to communicate with Cárdenas and Valle during the afternoon of this Tuesday, but they did not answer the calls. Later, Maradiaga’s wife confirmed in a tweet the participation of Cárdenas in that activity and hers, invited by Guaidó.

The United States Department of State reported this event through a press release, in which it specified that President Biden will host this and a second Summit on the same topic, to be held in person in Washington. .

The events will bring together leaders from government, civil society and the private sector to establish an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and address the greatest threats that democracies face today through collective action, the press release states.

Around 110 governments have been invited to the Summit, in the case of Central America, only Costa Rica was summoned.

Search for a “perfect union”

The State Department briefing note also detailed that the Summit for Democracy will focus on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies and provide a platform for leaders to announce individual and collective commitments, reforms and initiatives to defend democracy and the human rights at home and abroad.

The State Department also states that the imperfections of democracy will be discussed openly and transparently.

“For the United States, the summit will offer the opportunity to listen, learn, and interact with a wide range of actors whose support and commitment is critical to global democratic renewal. It will also showcase one of the unique strengths of democracy: the ability to recognize its imperfections and confront them openly and transparently, so that we can, as the US Constitution says, ‘form a more perfect union.’

Prior to the first summit, experts from the United States Government, multilateral organizations, philanthropic organizations, civil society, and the private sector have been consulted to solicit viable ideas around three key themes: Defending Against Authoritarianism, Addressing and Fighting Corruption and promote respect for human rights.

Civil society will be represented on panels as part of the official program. Their inclusion is based on a variety of factors including geographic representation, political context, and subject matter expertise.