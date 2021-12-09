Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: the “hidden” factor that lowers its price

Weeks ago, the price of Bitcoin, the most popular valuable cryptocurrency in the crypto market, began to decline and since then, the price has not rebounded. According to data from the Coinmarketcap platform, Assets fell 13% and continues to move away from its last all-time high of US $ 69,000.

Today, the price of Bitcoin is around US $ 49,000 And, according to analysts, the cryptocurrency suffered a “setback.” Furthermore, experts suggest that Bitcoin should rebound and consolidate above $ 53,000 to reassert its uptrend.

However, there is a “hidden” factor that is moving the Bitcoin needle: This Friday, December 10, US $ 1 billion in Bitcoin options will expire on the Deribit exchange.

A option is, in a nutshell, a right to buy or sell that serves to speculate on the price that an asset will have on a certain date.

All options expire therefore investors are required to sell or buy on that date and it is also possible to settle before that date.

In this line, the options for December 10 have different values: There are 400 call options and 6,600 put options in the line of US $ 47,000 and US $ 50,000, marking a downward trend; another 1,700 purchase and 4,700 sale in the line of US $ 50,000 and US $ 54,000; and finally, 2,400 call options and 6,600 put options between US $ 47,000 and US $ 50,000.

Despite having suffered an unexpected drop, Bitcoin made astronomical gains in 2021: On January 1, the popular cryptocurrency had a value of US $ 29,001, while today its value is around US $ 49,000. That is, they earned more than 68% in 12 months.

In 2016, the popular crypto was trading at $ 600 and investors who bought it and did not sell a single penny of the investment had a profit of 8000%.

What happened to the rest of the cryptocurrencies?

Other digital assets such as Ether, Binance Coin, Solana and Cardano they continue to give negative returns to their investors.

For example, Ether fell 5% and its price is around US $ 4,300; and Binance Coin, the cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange, fell 4% and is worth US $ 592.

On the other hand, the fall in assets Solana and Cardano went even deeper: their quotes they fell 17% and 15%, respectively.

Moon, the cryptocurrency of the blockchain Terra; and Matic, the asset of the Polygon protocol, were the only two “survivors” of the crypto market crash as they gave gains of 13% and 12% respectively.