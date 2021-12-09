Bitcoin falls below $ 50,000 as Evergrande defaults on dollar debt

Bitcoin (BTC) held $ 50,000 in focus on December 9 as the BTC / USD consolidation continued to avoid last week’s lows.

1-hour candlestick chart for the BTC / USD (Bitstamp) pair. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin “seems to be on the right track”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the pair operated within a small range around the $ 50,000 mark overnight, this has yet to become firm support.

“A crucial zone to maintain is that region that we have already touched at $ 42,000. The close was above $ 46,000 to $ 47,000 and I would rather not lose it at all.”

Amid largely calmer conditions as macro markets grapple with an unprecedented debt default from Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, analysts increasingly focused on longer-term phenomena to gauge the overall health of the company. Bitcoin price action.

“Bitcoin seems to be on the right track,” the popular Twitter account TechDev summed up on Wednesday in an upbeat debate comparing this year to the years before, after 2013 and 2017.

A frequent topic for TechDev, the relationship, conditioned by the halving cycles, has survived despite the most recent drop from record highs of 39%.

In addition, it coincided with a separate analysis by popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital, which at the end of last week highlighted the key Fibonacci levels for Bitcoin to hold and rebound.

Very nice work. Did not see this. Agree with the positioning and outlook. Also see parallel to 2013 macro PA. – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) December 8, 2021

Very good work. I had not seen this. According to the positioning and perspective.

Nevertheless, Despite the similarities between the cycles, commentators have conceded that this time, Bitcoin will likely take longer to peak in the cycle, leaving December without a classic burst cap.

Ether targets the BTC pair

Altcoins were similarly quiet overnight, with the only one that stood out among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization was Terra’s LUNA token, which was up 11%.

Ether (ETH) is down 1.2% at the time of writing, to just above $ 4,300, while holding at nearly four-year highs against BTC.

ETH / BTC (Bitstamp) 1-month candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

For Rekt Capital, $ 4,384 was the level of support that had to be get it back to drive a new test of the ground closer to all-time highs.

