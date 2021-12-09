Bitcoin hashrate returns to all-time highs

The global hash rate of the Bitcoin network dropped to 84 exahashes per second (EH / s) in early June following the Chinese government’s actions against the cryptocurrency mining sector.

According to Blockchain.com, the global hash rate has increased by 108% since June, with the Bitcoin network running at a seven-day average of 175 EH / s through Wednesday.

The figure is about 3% below the highs of 180 EH / s seen at the peak of the previous bull cycle in May. It is a common belief that trends in the hash rate correspond to the price of Bitcoin (BTC), suggesting that there may be some positive price action on the horizon despite the general negative sentiments in the market at the moment. .

Bitcoin total hash rate. Source: Blockchain.com

However, it is difficult to determine the reality of the all-time high (ATH) of the global hash rate, as many popular platforms differ in their estimates of the history and current performance of the Bitcoin network. According to data from BitInfoCharts, the ATH in May reached 197 EH / s before falling to the 68 EH / s mark in June.. As of Wednesday, the platform had Bitcoin’s hash rate at 191 EH / s, while YCharts is currently performing at 186 EH / s.

Before the ban, China-based Bitcoin miners accounted for a whopping 70% of the global hash rate. The landscape has changed dramatically since then, with the United States becoming the nation that accounts for the largest share of Bitcoin’s hash rate, at 42%, according to estimates from the University of Cambridge’s Bitcoin Electric Consumption Index. .

