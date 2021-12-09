Bitcoin mining hits the soccer fields of Venezuela

Updated 12/09/2021: This article was updated to add the comments that the Cripto Ávila team provided to CriptoNoticias.

Bitcoin mining is present on the Venezuelan professional soccer fields, with the incorporation of Cripto Ávila as a sponsor of the FutVE League. The company, which sells mining equipment, made the announcement through its Instagram account.

The FutVE League welcomed Cripto Ávila as a new official sponsor. Source: Screenshot / Cripto Ávila.

“The passion for football and crypto mining already have their meeting point,” the company wrote on the social network, after announcing its inclusion as Official sponsor of the local professional soccer league, whose tournament will have its grand finale this Saturday, December 11.

Neither party has specified the details of the agreement, beyond the fact of sponsorship. The only data that has transpired is that, as part of this alliance, fans will be able to purchase tickets to the Grand Final between Caracas FC and Deportivo Táchira at the Cripto Ávila facilities, east of the city of Caracas.

In direct contact with CriptoNoticias, the Cripto Ávila team expressed their pride in supporting the sport in Venezuela with this agreement.

We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be the first to do something historic like sponsor the league, and at the same time, we’re super excited to share with soccer fans a bit of what we do well, which is to mine cryptocurrencies. Cripto Ávila, a mining equipment sales company.

Likewise, they commented that for now it will not be possible to buy tickets with cryptocurrencies. “However, it is already on the table for future events, that with our support you can buy tickets by paying with cryptocurrencies,” added the company.

Cripto Ávila is dedicated to the sale of equipment for Bitcoin mining, with models from brands such as Bitmain, Ebang or Innosilicon; in addition to hardware wallets of the Trezor brand, as can be seen on his Instagram profile.

Fans have already come to buy their tickets for the Grand Final at the headquarters of Cripto Ávila.

Source: courtesy of Cripto Ávila.

Additionally, Cripto Avila created a museum dedicated to Bitcoin mining, with the idea of ​​bringing more and more people the knowledge about this industry. “We decided to take this step because, until now, there is no space where people can observe technological change in the area,” Joan Telo, one of the founders of the company, told CriptoNoticias about its opening months ago.

Venezuela, a country used to cryptocurrencies

Meanwhile, in Venezuela cryptocurrencies continue to gain ground, with hundreds of businesses accepting them as a means of payment, something that has generated a lot of popularity for alternatives such as Binance in the midst of an economy with various obstacles.

Venezuela, a country for which bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are not at all unknown, now continues the steps others are taking in their respective sports leagues, as we have reviewed in CriptoNoticias.

In the NBA, the United States professional basketball league, the exchange Crypto.com recently bought the rights to the former Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena), home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers; while in Argentina the Professional Football League allied itself with Socios.com.