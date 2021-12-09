Bitcoin Price Targets $ 52,000 As Stock Recovery Fuels Bullish Return

Bitcoin (BTC) attempted to break through the $ 51,600 resistance throughout December 7, as the BTC / USD pair gained in line with a rally in stocks.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin: “The trend continues to rise”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the largest cryptocurrency made repeated attacks on the $ 51,600 mark on December 7.

At the time of this writing, the latest charge was ongoing as the Wall St. open added additional bullish momentum towards $ 52,000. Bitcoin was up almost 6% overnight.

“Bitcoin rejection at $ 51,600. That is an important level, as is $ 53,500 – $ 55,500,” commented formerly Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe.

“The trend is still up from the recent dip, through which $ 49,600 is an area I’d like to see if we want to retest the $ 53,500-55,500 zone.”

Nerves were still palpable in the cryptocurrency markets amid the widespread belief that current gains could be a so-called “technical rebound” and expected a return to lower levels.

Nevertheless, The 5% price rise seemed to do wonders for sentiment in terms of numbers, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index jumped a full nine points to 25/100, on the verge of breaking out of ‘extreme fear’.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

“5% works wonders”, added TechDev trader and analyst.

ETF Volumes Show Institutions Still Hungry For BTC

As Contelegraph reported, the appetite to buy Bitcoin has been sustained throughout the past few days.

Along with a conspicuous whale account, institutional interest is also strong, as evidenced by the volumes of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

“Yesterday, Purpose Bitcoin ETF had its biggest influx since inception”, summarized Lex Moskovski, chief information officer at Moskovski Capital, looking at the data.

“The demand is here.”

Annotated chart of Purpose Bitcoin ETF flow. Source: Lex Moskovski / Twitter

Elsewhere, open interest in Bitcoin futures also spiked on Dec. 7, having taken a major hit as the BTC / USD pair plunged below $ 42,000.

Bitcoin open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

