Boca Juniors champion: Luis Advíncula starred in a curious talk with the Argentine Cup: today we are going to sleep together | Boca champion Argentina Cup | VIDEO | NCZD | SPORT-TOTAL

The Argentina Cup 2021 was in the hands of Boca Juniors, who managed to beat Talleres de Córdoba on penalties. The game was played with great intensity and, after the end, the ‘Xeneize’ squad began to celebrate, with Luis Advíncula being one of the protagonists due to his peculiar gesture: he spoke affectionately to the trophy.

The duel had been very even throughout the 90 minutes and they even had to define the winner of the match through the penalty shootout. The tension was lived with great magnitude in the Unique Mother of Cities Stadium in Santiago del Estero, under the encouragement of all the fans who were in the stands.

Finally, the ‘Xeneize’ prevailed effectively and the festivities began in the field. The tournament organization carefully prepared the stage in the center of the pitch and the players, one by one, approached to receive their respective medal. It was at that moment that Luis Advíncula began to have a leading role.

The also lateral of the Peruvian team did not settle in with his teammates, but decided to stay next to the Argentine Cup trophy. Immediately, ‘Bolt’ embraced the desired medal and began to dedicate some affectionate phrases, which went viral in just a few moments.

Luis Advíncula sent a curious message to the Argentine Cup trophy. (Video: TyC Sports)

“Today I make love to her”, “rich thing”, “hello, baby”, “nobody moves me from here”, “today we sleep together”, were some of the words expressed by Luis Advíncula. Boca Juniors fans showed their appreciation for the footballer’s actions on social networks, since he revealed the desire he had to win a title with Boca Juniors.