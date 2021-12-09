Bosch is already manufacturing the perfect chips for electric cars – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

The arrival of the electric car has brought about a revolution in the industry. In a short time manufacturers and secondary companies have focused on creating and evolving specific components for battery-powered vehicles. Bosch, an industry giant, has succeeded in developing the next generation of semiconductors. Silicon Carbide (SiC) Chips that promise to be especially valid for electric vehicles.

In the spring of this year we already learned that Bosch, in collaboration with Porsche and Fraunhofer, were immersed in a revolutionary project that they called: the SiCeffizent project. Now that study has paid off and the German company has already started manufacturing those chips that promise to revolutionize the industry in the midst of the global semiconductor crisis. Little by little they will reach manufacturers and the first commercial models, improving consumption ratios.

Semiconductors developed by Bosch with silicon carbide technology are particularly energy efficient, making them particularly beneficial for energy-intensive applications such as electromobility. SiC chips guarantee 6% higher efficiency than their conventional silicon counterparts, making better use of the vehicle’s resources and extending the autonomy of the batteries to a higher level.

Silicon carbide chips are 6% more efficient than conventional silicon chips.

The secret behind this great performance lies in the tiny carbon atom that is introduced into the crystalline structure of ultra-pure silicon. This causes matter to offer special physical properties. Take as an example: SiC semiconductors withstand higher switching frequencies, losing only half of the energy in the form of heat. Chips are especially important for 800 volt systems, where they allow for faster recharging and better performance.

The benefits seem limitless, and Bosch hopes that its use will spread over the years as it will make the electric vehicle cheaper by requiring less cooling systems than current models. Although production has already begun, silicon carbide semiconductors will soon begin to be supplied to different manufacturers, either as loose chips or installed in electronic systems developed by the company such as the CVT gearbox introduced long ago or the new cable of Type 2 charge.

Although we are in the midst of a global crisis due to the lack of semiconductors, Bosch estimates that in the coming years the world market will grow by 30%. For this, it has invested large amounts of money, not only in the study and development of technology, but also in the construction of specific facilities where it can carry out manufacturing. More than 1,000 square meters have already been added, and another 3,000 will soon be added by the end of 2023. Everything is ready to focus the future in a more efficient and electric direction.