buy an Office license and get one of Windows 11 for free

If 11.11 was commercially known as singles day, 12.12 is known as couples’ day. And yes, it is also a date that some companies launch new discount campaigns, like this one that we bring you from KeysWorlds, with the best software at the best price.

Maybe you missed the opportunity to buy during Black Friday, CyberMonday or 11.11 itself but now you can also benefit from up to 58% discount on all Microsoft licenses thanks to the 12.12 offers from KeysWorlds. And not only that, if you buy an Office license, They give you one of Windows 10 or Windows 11. The perfect formula to leave your equipment in optimal condition.

Special offers on Office and Windows from 12.12

  1. Microsoft Office 2019 Pro It has a price in KeysWorlds of 58.99 euros. During the 12.12 pYou can get it from 30.09 euros plus a free Windows 10 or Windows 11 license.
  1. Microsoft Office 2021 Pro It has a regular price at KeysWorlds of € 79.98. However, tohour part of the 42.11 euros also with Windows 10 or Windows 11 totally free.
  1. Microsoft Office 2016 Pro of the usual 44.69 euros, at prices starting from 22.70 euros. Also with Windows 10 and Windows 11 for free.

Windows licenses with a 52% discount

Using the discount code KWS52, you can benefit from a 52% discount about the official price. Take a look at the versions.

Windows 10 pro and Windows 10 home from only 7 euros using the code KWS52.

Microsoft Office with a 58% discount

Perhaps the most versatile suite of applications in the world. No matter what operating system you use, Microsoft Office allows you to unleash the full potential of your computer. Using the code KWS58 you can enjoy a 58% discount on any version of Office.

