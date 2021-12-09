Camagüey directs projects for the production of natural medicine (+ Photos)

Natural and Traditional Medicine (NTM), recognized for its properties and the innocuousness of its treatments, constitutes one of the recognized medical specialties in Cuba, and continues to be widely accepted by the population due to the effectiveness of its therapies.

Greater accessibility, especially in times of shortage of conventional drugs, is among the various reasons that favor their use.

Obtaining natural medicines is among the fundamental components for the development and generalization of the program, which is why different actions that pursue this main objective will be promoted in the territory.

Among the projections established for the coming year, the opening of two other local production centers (CPL) stands out in the municipalities of Florida and Santa Cruz del Sur, and steps are being taken with the authorities of Nuevitas to establish, with the necessary requirements, the unit that today resides in the Hospital of that northern demarcation.

From the entry of new equipment and the allocation of more bottles for packaging, it is planned to increase the productive capacity of the CPL of the provincial capital, where currently around 70 percent of the lines obtained in all the Agramontinian domains are achieved. .

The putting into operation of more equipment in that facility will allow increasing the amount of extracts to be processed, as main and intermediate material to obtain the rest of the productions, according to Dixsan Rojas Cruz, general director of the Pharmacies and Optics Company of the territory.

Likewise, an investment process is deployed for a Microbiology laboratory, which would make it possible to have more security in the control of drugs.

With these perspectives, the acquisition of heat sources and mixers is also sought, in order to improve the working conditions of professionals in pharmacies with dispensaries and, in this way, raise production to the required levels.

A local development project, in conjunction with the University of Camagüey (UC) Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz, will facilitate the rehabilitation of a bottle wash and the recovery of a boiler for hot water, taking into account that currently the containers are sanitized in the pharmacies themselves.

Studies of medicinal plants, carried out in UC laboratories, will make it possible to expand the knowledge of their therapeutic properties and, consequently, increase the obtaining of products in the future, said Rojas Cruz.

For next year work will begin on the creation of a medicinal tea house in the province.

The sale of bags so that patients can prepare infusions at home constitutes one of the actions implemented and with which there will be another eight lines.

In order to resolve the deficiencies that persist today in the MNT program, especially the lack of equipment, contracts were made with the Mechanical Plant, entities of the Geocuba Business Group, and some of the Agriculture, with the latter seeking supply and sustainability in the allocation of plants.

In addition to the two existing CPLs, there are 32 pharmacies in the region with the same purpose, of which two specialize in natural medicine and one in Homeopathy.

The shortage of raw materials, mainly imported, was the determining factor in not complying at the beginning of this calendar with some production lines such as shampoos and creams; However, the efforts have been destined to close with the delivery of bottles, for example, of a plan of 5 million 945 thousand units, to date more than 4 million 900 thousand have been achieved.