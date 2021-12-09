Canelo Álvarez reacts to criticism from Floyd Mayweather

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 08.12.2021 14:45:01





Floyd mayweather has not tired of attack Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez in the last days, and This seems to be filling the patience of the Mexican, who through social networks reacted subtly and forcefully to criticism of the American.

And is that Money accused the Canelo Alvarez to be evading a fight against David Benavidez and therefore his decision to go up to the cruise division, and not only that, but dared to suggest that cinnamon resorts to doping.

These situations provoked the reaction of the Canelo through their social networks, who With a subtle retweet, he put Mayweather in his place, since a user shared an image and a text where compare the careers of both boxers and fuels by pointing out that Money is jealous because the man from Guadalajara is getting over it at 31 years of age.

“That’s why Floyd is so jealous of Canelo, so salty and so bitter. Canelo only at 31 he’s outgrowing Floyd’s entire career. Where was Floyd at 31? It wasn’t even close to where Canelo is right now! For When Canelo is done, he’ll be way ahead of FloydWrote the user @ mmaballer13_, who earned the retweet of the Canelo.

This is why Floyd is so jealous of @Canelo and so salty and bitter Canelo at ONLY 31 is already surpassing Floyd’s ENTIRE career Where was Floyd at 31? At 31 he was no where near where Canelo is at right now! By the time Canelo is done, Canelo WILL BE FAR AHEAD of Floyd pic.twitter.com/O5fxEqq8UW – Chris (@ mmaballer13_) December 7, 2021

What did Mayweather del Canelo say?

Money not only accused the Canelo of wanting to avoid a fight against Benavidez and suggest that you resort to doping, but also remembered when he beat it in 2013.

“It is the same fighter. People say Canelo in his prime would have been a great fighter, but I fought him in his prime and he’s still the same. When I beat him I was almost 40 years old. Canelo was like a walk in the park, it was a very easy fight“, said.