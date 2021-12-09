Canelo Álvarez responded to criticism of Floyd Mayweather with a tweet

The last weeks Floyd mayweather did not stop throwing heavy ammunition against Saul Canelo Alvarez, commenting that he chooses his rivals, that he has a pending issue with positive doping and that he beat it near his 40 years. However, true to his style, the man from Guadalajara remained silent and responded to Money with a tweet that brought statistics of the two.

“You can choose who you want to fight with. They’ve all seen them here. I was almost 40 when I beat this guy, please. It was easy. In big situations, where it requires skill, I don’t think it will go well for him. “The American said in the last hours when referring to the clash he had with the Mexican in 2013.

On the other hand, the former world champion who said there is a lot of talk about Canelo Alvarez and its present but little of its positive doping. However, in the last hours the Mexican’s response arrived with the tweet of a user in which he compared and criticized the performance of Money in the days when he was an active boxer and one of the best pounds for pound.

“This is why Floyd is so jealous of Canelo, so salty and so bitter. Canelo at only 31 is outgrowing Floyd’s entire career. Where was Floyd at 31? It wasn’t even close to where Canelo is right now! By the time Canelo is done, he will be well ahead of Floyd. “expressed a fan of Saul Alvarez, who did not hesitate to retweet that information.

In the last hours, it became known that Demetrius Andrade will go up at 168 pounds and in this way it would be one of the mandatory rivals of the OMB due to gaining weight after being world champion of the 160 pounds.