Carlos Correa would end up signing with the Dodgers or Astros at the end

Los Angeles Dodgers they saw how the Texas Rangers they snatched his star shortstop, Corey Seager, days before the MLB work stoppage started, so the 2020 World Series champions would be looking for a replacement either on their own team or in the free agent market. With the work stoppage, the firms are completely stopped and in the competition for the last remaining great free agent, Carlos Correa, the Dodgers would have to fight for her with his former team, the Houston Astros.

According to information from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman who commented on his Big Time Baseball podcast, Carlos Correa’s signing will be decided between his former team, the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers themselves.

The question is whether Correa will be able to raise more money than Seager. Houston is still very interested. But I think the big question is whether the Dodgers will go after him if they don’t sign Freeman. I thought they would only put Trea Turner at shortstop if Seager left, but that’s a lot of money without spending what they’re leaving, so I wouldn’t let them out either.

Ultimately, both teams are still looking to fill shortstop and the biggest free agent available is still Carlos Correa.

