Carmen Salinas: What is your health status today, Thursday, December 9?

Without a doubt, the actress Carmen Salinas placeholder image She is one of the most beloved and recognized figures in the entertainment industry in Mexico and therefore, thousands of people have been monitoring her health status for a couple of weeks because the producer and businesswoman also suffered a brain hemorrhage that I leave her in a coma.

It should be remembered that on the morning of Thursday, November 11, we learned about the news about complications in the actress’s health Carmen Salinas, which dismayed the national artistic community and left the artistic scene aware of the updates of the medical report that were announced yesterday by their relatives.

It is worth mentioning that, in previous days the producer of the musical “Adventuress” She underwent two medical procedures: a tracheostomy and gastrostomy, surgeries that were carried out without any type of complication, since Salinas’ body received it very well. These surgical interventions serve so that the actress can breathe and be fed while she remains unconscious.

How is the health of Carmen Salinas this December 9?

Although she is still hospitalized, the health of Carmen Salinas placeholder image, improves every day little by little, according to the latest statements from his family.

Relatives of the artist reported that the last CT scan that was performed indicates that the cerebral hemorrhage has disappeared and the inflammation has decreased.

For his part Maria Eugenia Plascencia, daughter of Carmen Salinas placeholder image, mentioned to the media that the actress continues to present involuntary movements and that she already spends long moments without wearing a respirator. However, he noted that doctors are not giving him false hope.

