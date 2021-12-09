Celia Lora anticipates Christmas and gives revealing PHOTOS to her followers

Celia Lora is one of the most controversial personalities in Mexico, partly because of her work, but also because of some statements she has made against some other celebrities. This time the Mexican actress would have taken over social networks with the Christmas spirit, that he did very much in his style.

Through Instagram, Alex Lora’s daughter would have shared a couple of photos with her Christmas decoration, but it would not be the typical photo of the holidays, since it would do it in the pure “Celia” style, that is, promoting Playboy, since it would come out with a scarf and a hat from the adult magazine.

The member of “La Casa de los Famosos” would share with your Instagram followers a couple of publications where she showed the decoration of her house, but not only that, since she would pose next to the tree in a quite striking way.

The pictures

In the first post, Celia would appear squatting with a hat with the brand of the adult magazine and a scarf from the same company, in the background would be the Christmas tree and the arm of a gray chair. This publication would have about 50 thousand likes in the first two days of publication.

Later I would upload a second photo where she appears standing with the same hat and the same scarf, but this time the Black scarf would also serve as cleavage. Lora’s hands would be at the height of her bust. The Christmas tree would still be in the background of the shot. This publication would get close to 100,000 likes in the first 20 hours of being published.

Between the comments of the two photos you can see messages of love for the actress, as well as many hearts and fires that indicate that they are in love with her. Some others offered to help him finish decorating the house.

