Cell phone and tablet for children | How to Protect My Child’s Tech Equipment | Block inappropriate content | How to control what they do and see | TECHNOLOGY

With the holidays so close to us, many parents are choosing to purchase a smartphone or tablet so that their children can be distracted by videos or interactive games, in addition to connecting to their classes. Currently, it has become common for the smallest of the home to have access to electronic equipment due to the presence that these have in the daily lives of their parents and practically everyone.

However, since the Internet can be the door to content not suitable for infants or it can be the means by which cybercriminals steal information from the new technological equipment of the conceited of the home, it is vital to know what alternatives we have at hand to safeguard the child and your private data.

For this reason, here we share a series of recommendations on how you should proceed to shield a minor’s new cell phone, tablet or PC. In addition, we show you applications that you can download so that you have a safe experience with your device.

Set the rules

Generally, children are not aware of the time they spend in an activity as long as it keeps them entertained. Internet access through technological equipment tends to captivate even adults, so it is necessary to limit the hours that a minor spends in front of the screen of one of these devices.

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that children 1 to 4 years of age should be on the move for at least 3 hours a day to develop and not spend more than an hour in front of a screen so as not to interrupt other activities such as your diet, education or sleep. Agreeing on the use of these devices with infants should not only refer to time, but also to what the child can and cannot do with their child. gadget.

As a parent, it is important to be clear about the following:

The minor cannot share any type of personal data with a stranger by any means (mail, social networks, etc.)

The minor cannot download applications on their device without the respective authorization.

The minor cannot interrupt his other activities by using his device

If necessary, some type of method can be used so that the infant understands that it is a serious matter, also mentioning that, if any of the established rules are not complied with, he will receive a sanction such as the retention of his new electronic equipment. This is at the discretion of the parent.

In Peru, 75.1% of children and adolescents accessed the Internet through a mobile device, mostly for their virtual classes. (Photo: UNICEF)

Choose the right team

The first cell phone, tablet or PC of a child is important since, through it, they will learn how the world works through technology. For this reason, it is pertinent that the father knows at what age it is advisable to buy the device in question. For example, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that a minor should not be exposed to a screen until they are at least 2 years old.

Having clarified this, it is essential that we deliberate responsibly when it is appropriate to hand over a smartphone or tablet to an infant. The recommended age for someone to have a cell phone, for example, is 12 years old. Although entities such as the WHO do not encourage the use of mobile phones in children under 6 years of age, manufacturers have dedicated efforts to design devices especially focused on children such as the Amazon Fire 7 Kids or the Fitbit Ace 3, a tablet and a smart watch with what necessary for the minor to get used to the use of electronic devices for entertainment, education and communication.

It is important to remember that the minor’s parents have the last word when choosing a device for their little one. For this, it is better to look for the ideal equipment considering its characteristics before making the purchase.

Various organizations advise parents not to expose their children to a screen before the age of 2. (Photo: Charles Deluvio / Unsplash)

Everything under control

Parents must be aware of everything their young children do in order to guide, instruct and accompany them while they learn how the world works. For this, there are various applications and functions that will allow you to monitor what your little ones do with their devices.

Martina López, security researcher at Eset Latin America, and Carolina Mojica, consumer sales manager at Kaspersky, gave us a series of alternatives to consider so that minors are always protected under the supervision of their parents. These are:

Strong passwords: Having an app on hand to generate and manage passwords with a high level of complexity for your various accounts is vital so that cybercriminals or unsavory characters do not access the minor’s personal information.

Having an app on hand to generate and manage passwords with a high level of complexity for your various accounts is vital so that cybercriminals or unsavory characters do not access the minor’s personal information. Always-on screen lock: It may be a bit obvious, but having a screen lock mode with a pattern, PIN, password or biometric credentials can prevent unscrupulous people from taking the child’s computer and reviewing their messages, photos or videos, material that can be used for harassment by networks against you.

It may be a bit obvious, but having a screen lock mode with a pattern, PIN, password or biometric credentials can prevent unscrupulous people from taking the child’s computer and reviewing their messages, photos or videos, material that can be used for harassment by networks against you. An antivirus system is law: If the child’s device has access to the Internet, it can be exposed to malware that steals their data. One solution is to block access to all pages of dubious origin or without security, but it is best to have antivirus software installed that can notify you if the computer has been infected and take quick action so that it does not generate more problems.

If the child’s device has access to the Internet, it can be exposed to malware that steals their data. One solution is to block access to all pages of dubious origin or without security, but it is best to have antivirus software installed that can notify you if the computer has been infected and take quick action so that it does not generate more problems. Fundamental Android or iOS Features: The two most popular operating systems for mobiles and tablets have interesting options that will get users out of more of a jam. We have “find device” to locate the equipment in case it has been lost or stolen and “erase information remotely” to eliminate all data and thus not leave material that can be used by criminals. You just have to remember that these functions should always be activated before giving the device to the child.

The two most popular operating systems for mobiles and tablets have interesting options that will get users out of more of a jam. We have “find device” to locate the equipment in case it has been lost or stolen and “erase information remotely” to eliminate all data and thus not leave material that can be used by criminals. You just have to remember that these functions should always be activated before giving the device to the child. Parental control is your best friend: research by Kaspersky revealed that children’s main interests in recent months have been to watch content on YouTube and play video games. Since the audiovisual material that is present on the Internet is so varied, infants can be exposed to unpleasant or inappropriate images for their age. For this reason, the apps of the main platforms offer parental control options for parents to limit what their children can see through them. The main social networks and digital platforms have these parameters and it is enough to inquire into their settings to configure them. However, it is also a good idea to have apps that allow to moderate the interaction of children with their computers and for this there are multiple alternatives such as Kaspersky Safe Kids, a tool that allows you to monitor the child’s device, protect their online activities, block apps and unwanted web pages and even establish schedules for the operation of the device.

There are applications that allow parents to monitor everything their children do and see through their technological equipment such as cell phones and tablets. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)

Do not fear social networks, face them

Social networks can pose a danger to minors since they are exposed to the contact of people who, under the anonymity provided by the Internet, can harm them by asking for personal information, requesting photos or videos of themselves and even harassing or blackmailing them with their data. The risk is evident and that is why the companies that operate these platforms establish that a user must be at least 13 years old to use them, as in the case of Instagram.

But, in addition to this rule, social media apps have settings for parents to control the freedoms that their children’s account has. These vary by platform, but are similar to each other: monitoring conversations, limiting the content you can see, and establishing the accounts you can interact with.

Anyway, the important thing is always constant communication. Parents should speak clearly with their children to clarify doubts, establish rules of use and, above all, create spaces of trust in which they can talk about anything, even those topics that may be bothering them.

An infant is a growing being and needs the proper guidance to learn to recognize risks on the Internet.

Social networks specify that a child under 13 should not have an account on their platforms and also offer various settings to limit what those who have just passed this age can see and with whom they can interact. (Photo: López-Dóriga)

Conclusions.

Even if many oppose this fact, one thing is certain: More and more children are receiving their first technological equipment at an early age. A Kaspersky study reveals that 31% of Peruvian children obtained their first device before the age of 9 and that 51% of parents in the country find it difficult to be a role model for their minor. Times have changed and the integration of technology into people’s everyday lives only becomes more pronounced with each passing year.

Both López and Mojica agree that, although technology provides tools that can be used to protect minors who own a smartphone, tablet or computer, it is the parents who are in charge of making sure that everything is going well with the development of their children in cyberspace and with the use of these devices.

Now that the pandemic forced the little ones to stay at home and move their learning spaces to the digital world, many were forced to educate their children about the uses, advantages and risks of technology in the lives of human beings despite to that they did not plan that these would have an electronic equipment so soon. As the sustenance and guardians of your children, trained parents are needed to teach them the wonder and danger of this equipment.

