Chacho Coudet regrets from Spain the death of Chango Moreno

AFP

Madrid / 09.12.2021 09:33:50





The Argentine coach of Celtic, Eduardo ‘Chacho’ CoudetOn Thursday, he was “very hurt” by the death on Wednesday of former player Alfredo ‘Chango’ Moreno.

“A person like Alfredo Moreno has left, a friend, a very young player with whom I have shared, a great father and a great guy“, He said Coudet at the press conference prior to Friday’s League match against him Majorca.

“I don’t know if this will come, but I want to send my condolences to all his family, to all your loved ones and very hurt because a great guy is leaving and surely the world of football is going to suffer, “added the coach of the Celtic, who was with dark at saint Louis.

The ‘Chango’ Moreno, Argentine top scorer in the first division of Mexico, passed away on Wednesday in Aguascalientes (Central Mexico), at 41 years old, victim of pancreatic cancer.

dark He had come to Mexican football from the hand of Necaxa for the Summer-2001 tournament from Argentina where he played for Boca Juniors and Racing.

Subsequently, the player originally from Santiago del Estero, where he was born on January 12, 1980, he played in the first division Mexican clubs of saint Louis, America, Atlas, Tijuana, Puebla and Veracruz.

With 146 goals He made his mark as the top Argentine scorer in the Mexican first division.