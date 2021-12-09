Chile approves same-sex marriage in historic decision

Young people celebrate approval of equal marriage in the Congress of Chile.

Image source, Getty Images

In a historic decision, the Chilean Congress approved on Tuesday equal marriage that allows the union of people of the same sex.

After four years of intense debate in Parliament, the initiative was approved by large majorities in both houses.

Chile thus becomes part of the 31 nations that allow homosexual marriage in the world and in the seventh country in Latin America (In addition to the states of Mexico where this type of civil union is legalized).

Unlike the current Civil Union Agreement (AUC), the legal figure in force in Chile since 2015, this regulation allows filiation and adoption by homosexual couples.

