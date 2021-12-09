Chile approves same-sex marriage in historic decision

Drafting

December 7, 2021

In a historic decision, the Chilean Congress approved on Tuesday equal marriage that allows the union of people of the same sex.

After four years of intense debate in Parliament, the initiative was approved by large majorities in both houses.

Chile thus becomes part of the 31 nations that allow homosexual marriage in the world and in the seventh country in Latin America (In addition to the states of Mexico where this type of civil union is legalized).

Unlike the current Civil Union Agreement (AUC), the legal figure in force in Chile since 2015, this regulation allows filiation and adoption by homosexual couples.

“I am tremendously moved. It is a bit difficult for me to maintain my composure. It has been a race of several kilometers,” said Isabel Amor, director of the Iguales Foundation.

The decision will allow modifying article 102 of the Chilean Civil Code and suppressing the expression that marriage is between a man and a woman.

The project entered Parliament in 2017, following an initiative by the former president Michelle Bachelet, and later, the president Sebastian Piñera, decided to accelerate its process in Congress in June of this year.

The measure will become law in the final stretch of Chile’s presidential race ahead of the ballot on December 19.

Gay marriage in Latin America

In Latin America, Chile joins Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Uruguay as countries that guarantee the right to homosexual marriage.

In Mexico, 24 states have recognized equal marriage, while in the other 8 states same-sex couples can marry, but must first obtain legal protection.

After receiving the endorsement in its last legislative process, the project was sent to the President of Chile for enactment.

With the adoption of this law, Chile changes its regulations in line with what the Inter-American Court proposed in 2017, when it established that all the rights that apply to family relationships of heterosexual couples must also be extended to same-sex couples .