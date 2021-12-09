China’s real estate crisis worsens: Kaisa suspended its listing after failing to pay a USD 400 million bond

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Shanghai Kaisa Financial Center with a Kaisa Group Holdings sign in the background, in Shanghai, China, on December 7, 2021. REUTERS / Aly Song

The indebted Chinese real estate developer Kaisa on Thursday suspended the listing of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after the deadline for paying a bond expired on Tuesday offshore $ 400 million that it tried to delay due to the liquidity problems it is going through.

A few minutes before the opening of the session on the Hong Kong stock exchange, the real estate agency published a statement in which it announced the suspension of trading in its shares in the face of an upcoming “insider announcement”Although he did not elaborate on whether he ultimately defaulted or reached a last-minute settlement with his creditors.

In any case, the uncertainty did not sit well with investors in some of Kaisa’s subsidiaries that are also listed in Hong Kong: after 10.00 local time (02.00 GMT), construction machinery subsidiary Kaisa Capital was down 13% and real estate services subsidiary Kaisa Prosperity was down 2.5%.

Did not follow that same path Kaisa Health (+ 2%), although this is not dedicated to businesses related to real estate but to the production of orthodontic appliances.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange. EFE / EPA / JEROME FAVRE



Last week, the parent company tried unsuccessfully to obtain sufficient approval from its bondholders to extend the bond, after which it warned in a statement: “There are no guarantees that the company can meet its payment obligations on the due date”.

In case of not paying, the company would be at risk of cross-insolvency on your offshore bonds, a situation in which it is enough for a debtor to go into suspension of payments with a single creditor so that other creditors can claim the repayment of their loan.

In total, according to company data, at the end of the second quarter Kaisa had assets of about $ 11,275 million in offshore bonds, which means, according to some media, that it is the second largest issuer among Chinese developers, only behind Evergrande.

Of that amount, some 2,247 million dollars correspond to lots to be returned before the end of the first half of 2022.

Kaisa Holdings Group at the Shanghai Kaisa Financial Center in Shanghai, China on December 7, 2021. REUTERS / Aly Song

It should be remembered that in 2015 Kaisa became the first Chinese real estate developer to default on one of its offshore bonds.

The Chinese real estate sector has attracted the attention of international investors in recent months for the liquidity problems of their companies, among which the greatest exponent is Evergrande, which accumulates a liability greater than $ 300 billion.

A 30-day extension expired on Tuesday for Evergrande to pay the interest on two offshore bonds About whose possible non-payment it warned last week, although for now it has not made any announcement about it. Nevertheless, The Fitch agency said on Thursday that the company entered into suspension of payments.

Evergrande headquarters in Hong Kong, in a file photo. EFE / EPA / JEROME FAVRE



Following the announcement by the real estate giant, the central bank and bank and stock market regulators sent messages of reassurance assuring that the risk of contagion from the Evergrande crisis is “controllable”.

Meanwhile, Several Chinese real estate companies saw stock market rises on Wednesday after some media pointed out that the Communist Party of China had moderated its language on the sector in an internal meeting, which was interpreted as a possible relaxation of the restrictions that Beijing imposed on access to bank financing for the most indebted developers.

However, they accumulate large losses so far this year: Kaisa’s share value is down 74% and Evergrande’s by 87%.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

The Fitch agency declared the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande in default

Five keys to the fall of Evergrande and why it could generate a crisis like the Lehman Brothers

A Hong Kong court convicted three pro-democracy activists of participating in a vigil in Tiananmen