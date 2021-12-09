Christian Nodal Are your reactions to Belinda causing problems? | Instagram

Christian Nodal and Belinda They seem to have a dream relationship, even, the couple got engaged last May, however, some problems would appear in the middle of this torrid relationship.

The “singer“, Christian Nodal and Belinda maintain a relationship of little more than a year which finally they sealed both with a promise of commitment what the own one”Beli“shared to fans through a photo on Instagram.

However, not all is honey on flakes, this after an alleged person close to the couple shared that it is not the first time that the rudeness of Christian nodal towards Belinda they are present.

Christian Nodal Are your reactions to Belinda causing problems? Photo: Instagram Capture



“It’s not the first time he’s been rude”

Of course. He has a bad temper, he is not very tolerant and when he does not like something, he explodes. It is not the first time that he has rudely rude to Beli, which hurts her and affects her too much, according to the informant.

The author of the alleged statements revealed to TvNotas, one of the main causes of the conflicts between Christian Jesús González and Beli and although he mentions that later Nodal regrets and apologizes to the “TV actress“This does not stop affecting the interpreter of” Love at First Sight “, they refer.

Likewise, the unknown relative of “The Nodeli“As they are affectionately named on social networks, he also mentions that in general they both go out of their way for each other and there are more good times.

However, when he gets angry he is very despotic and arrogant, Beli does not have a good time, that is the reason for his conflicts but he is like that, the alleged publication details.

On various occasions, the “naturalized mexican“It has made him see that these attitudes are not parents and that he does not deserve that treatment.

Proof of this was a recent video circulating in which the 22-year-old “composer” reacts annoyed after a joke that “Netflix actress“and his team decided to play the artist, this, by singing the mañanitas, after his birthday is about to be celebrated, in January.

On whether this could cause a much bigger problem between the two, the “acquaintance” of the artists points out that in the end they solve everything since the “Princess of Latin Pop“love him”former judge of La Voz“and accepts it with its defects and virtues, he concluded.