Chromecast, HDR … This Xiaomi TV for € 302 has it all

Resolution offered by the LED screen of this TV is 4K , so you are going to enjoy all kinds of content with excellent definition. But in addition to this, there are other characteristics that are very positive in this model, such as that it uses a frequency of 60 Hz my compatibility purchase with both HDR10 as with Dolby Vision . Therefore, it is capable of using a wide range of colors to always offer excellent realism both when watching a movie or when enjoying a live sporting event (examples of these are basketball or football matches).

The product we are talking about is the Xiaomi P1E, specifically the model that has a screen of 43 inch.

Another thing that stands out especially in this Xiaomi P1E is the operating system that you are going to find. This is Android TV 10, which means that you will be able to install a good number of applications, including all the video and music streaming services most used today. In addition, the control of the interface is carried out with a very complete remote control – in which there is no lack of a microphone with which you can access different voice assistants such as Google’s own or Amazon’s Alexa. The case is that in this section this Smart TV perfectly fulfills.

TV connections

This Xiaomi product also meets here, among other things you will find a couple of ports USB that allows you to connect external drives where you have multimedia content and, also, has three connections HDMI (compatible with ARC) that ensure that you will not have to be plugging and unplugging different accessories such as the console or a sound bar. Obviously, you will also be able to use both Bluetooth if you need it how Wifi to access the Internet you have to put some cable through. It does not lack anything!

Finally we want to highlight a couple of details of this Xiaomi P1E. On the one hand, it has stereo sound from 20 W which, in addition, offers compatibility with both Dolby and DTS. Therefore, in principle you will hear everything quite well. The second detail is that the dimensions of this product are quite contained, since they are only 96.7 x 21.5 x 61.3 cm… So you can place the 43-inch TV anywhere in the house.