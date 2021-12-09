‘Chyno’ Miranda confirms he has a new girlfriend

It seems that Jesús Miranda, better known as ‘Chyno’, is giving love a new chance. After staying officially divorced from Natasha Araos, the singer of Venezuelan origin would have confirmed a few days ago on the podcast The ship, from Marko Música, who was in a new relationship.

The actor and comedian gave a preview on his social networks of the new chapter with the interpreter of My pretty Girl, and it was there that he spoke of his new love. Marko’s colleague, Yohana Vargas, was direct and asked: “I just wanted to ask you, do you have a girlfriend?” To which ‘Chyno’ replied without hesitation: “Yes, I have, it’s here”, revealing that the young woman had accompanied him to the recording. However, the singer’s girlfriend did not join the conversation, nor was her identity revealed.

© @ tashie_net ‘Chyno’ Miranda separated from ‘Tashie’, after four years of marriage and a child in common

And the videos? It turns out that Marko Música had to download them from Instagram, ensuring that they had had a problem with editing and audio, so these are not available. However, some Instagram accounts took up these videos and Chyno is seen answering Yohana’s question.