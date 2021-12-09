Clash of WOM and Claro for alleged fraud in roaming and interconnection calls

Today there was a new controversy between Claro and WOM; This time, an alleged fraud in roaming and interconnection calls faced the cell phone operators.

“The Communications Regulatory Commission (CRC) filed a complaint against WOM with the MINICT for sending calls for National Automatic Roaming and Avantel interconnection, making them pass as if they were WOM to enjoy lower rates that are exclusive to an incoming operator ”, Claro assured through a statement.

He also added that the company manipulates user information without their consent for its own benefit, which it qualifies as “fraud.”

For its part, WOM defended itself and argued that the dominant operator in the Colombian market has been deliberately breaching the regulations on interconnection, where the CRC ordered it to give interconnection to WOM, that is, to allow the connection of calls between the users of both companies, without technical or geographical limitation at the national level.

“The effect is so harmful that today more than 50% of the calls made between the two companies are affected, seriously impacting users who have seen an essential public service degraded,” said WOM.