Clint Frazier is happy not to be a Yankee

The player Clint Frazier, seems to be very happy of no longer being part of the New York Yankees, remembering that he is now a player for the Chicago Cubs in the Major League Baseball – MLB.

According to a report on Twitter from an account called @ Gaven2424, outfielder Clint Frazier made it clear that he is happy to no longer be a player for the New York Yankees in the Major Leagues, since they released him after the 2021 season. and signed with the Chicago Cubs from free agency.

A fan tweeted that he was glad Clint Frazier is no longer a Yankee. Clint Frazier agreed. pic.twitter.com/KJV7BgcFFv – Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) December 7, 2021

“I’m so glad this guy is no longer a Yankee,” he wrote.

Himself, who had a response and mention from Frazier himself, who made it clear with his lines that he does not regret for a second no longer being part of the Yankees in MLB ball.

“So am i🤣🤣🤣”, replied the former player of the “Mules”.

Clint Frazier was not a fundamental and indispensable player in the Yankees and for that reason they left their services for the 2022 campaign, something to which the outfielder did not hesitate to shut up and express his feelings.

Clint Frazier in the Bronx

“El Rojo”, 27, played five seasons with the Yankees in the MLB, having 228 games, giving 169 hits, 41 doubles, five triples, 29 homers, 97 RBIs, 100 runs, .239 AVG, OBP of .327 , SLG of .434 and an OPS of .761.