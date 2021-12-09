Cocca vs. Holan: from the Avellaneda Classic to the MX League Final

Last September 25th, and after four years, Diego Cocca reunited with Ariel Holan and got a small revenge that the technical director of the Atlas kept from the 2017 when he commanded the technical direction of the Racing Club of Argentina.

That night in the Jalisco Stadium, Atlas won 2-0 to Club Leon led by Holan, coach who in the 2017 season of the First Division of Argentine soccer, directing the Independent Athletic Club Diego won both editions of the Classic of Avellaneda, considered the second most important classic in local football.

And while it was only one victory that Cocca claimed, the full rematch is just around the corner in the Final of the Opening Tournament 2021 of the MX League who will star Atlas and Lion, where he could also go down in history as the coach who ended a streak of 70 years without a degree league for the Guadalajara team.

The past in Avellaneda

The first defeat in the Avellaneda Classic was suffered Diego and Racing on the court of Libertadores de América Stadium, House of the Independent. There, the Red, led by Hello, took the victory 2-0 with goals from Emiliano rigoni and Maximiliano Meza, today player of Rayados from Monterrey.

In the second round of that season, in the President Perón Stadium, House of Racing, Independiente again took the three points from the archrival now with a solitary goal of Leandro Fernandez.

Although that season they did not appear in the Argentine championship, to increase the antagonism between both clubs, Independiente lifted the South American Cup 2017 from the hand of Ariel holan, who arrived in León just last June to cover the departure of Ignacio Ambriz, With which The beast won his eighth league title in December 2020.

18 years later there will be a Final between Argentine DT’s

It took almost two decades for two Argentine coaches to star in a final in Liga MX, just as they did in the Closing Tournament 2003 Daniel Passarella and an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer, Ruben Omar Romano.

In that season Passarella came to the series for the title directing Monterrey, while Roman He was in charge of the helm of Monarcas Morelia. The championship was taken by the Striped with a 3-1 win in the defunct Technological Stadium, since in the second leg of that Final the scoreboard ended with a 0-0 draw.