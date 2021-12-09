Confirm several cases of the omicron variant in New York

Several cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in New York, health authorities announced Thursday, including a man who attended an anime convention in Manhattan late last month and who tested positive for the variant when he returned to your home in Minnesota.

In addition to the convention attendee, who was vaccinated against COVID-19, health authorities said tests showed that five other people who recently contracted COVID-19 had the new mutation.

Among them was a person from the city’s suburbs on Long Island who recently traveled to South Africa. The omicron was also confirmed in residents of Brooklyn and Queens and another case possibly linked to a trip.

Gov. Kathy Hochul told a news conference with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that authorities were still gathering details about the cases, but that “there is no reason to be alarmed.”

“We just want to make sure that people are aware of the information when we receive it,” added the governor.

Mayor de Blasio said that the geographic spread of the positive cases indicated that the variant still carried out “community spread” in the city and was not linked to any other event.

The news broke a day after the United States announced that its first case of the variant had been detected in California, in a person who had recently traveled to South Africa.

Authorities reported another case Thursday: a Colorado woman who recently traveled to southern Africa.

The Anime NYC 2021 convention held November 19-21 had about 50,000 attendees, according to event organizers. All those who attended were asked to wear a mask and show proof that they received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.