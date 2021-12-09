Confirmed lineups Bayern vs FC Barcelona: Sergio Dest, starter against Bayern but sacrificed at half time

ANDl Barcelona is playing the future in the Champions League against Bayern Munich. Xavi Hernndez faces his great challenge as a strategist in the semester and on the day where the destinations are defined, the technician has decided to bet on an experienced team.

Sergio Dest, who has signed a gray start to the season, will have a litmus test by staying as a starter. Nevertheless, his role will not be as a winger; rather, he will perform more like an attacker.

After only watching four minutes in the last Champions League game, the American is ready to convince the coach and show that he can still be a great prospect in the squad. Equally, Dembl will become part of the club’s banners in the absence of Ansu Fati due to injury.

Dest, playing as a right winger like Koeman, had perhaps the clearest chance, when stepped on the area but could not finish off the center of Dembl With 2-0 on the scoreboard at half time, Xavi withdrew Dest from the field for Nico.

It was just Dest’s second start since Xavi arrived, since he was injured when the new DT arrived, after which he could not gain confidence and there are many rumors that he could have the days numbered in the cul team.

Bayern XI | Neuer; Pavard, Sle, Upamecano, Davies; Musiala, Tolisso; San, Mller, Coman; Lewandowski

XI of Barcelona | Ter Stegen; Arajo, Piqu, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Dembl, Depay, Dest.