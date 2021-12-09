Controversy over images of Daniel Ortega celebrating religious tradition

A series of images disclosed this December 8, 2021 in Nicaragua, in which the President Daniel Ortega celebrating the traditional ‘Clamor‘, caused controversy, due to the particular way of doing it, and the president’s attire, similar to those used by the late head of state of Cuba, Fidel Castro.

According to official media and those related to the Government of Nicaragua, Ortega and his family celebrated the traditional ‘Gritería’ on the night of December 7, in honor of the Immaculate ConceptionHowever, in the images only the President and his familyIn contrast to the crowd that characterizes this 164-year-old tradition.

According to catholic tradition, Nicaraguans celebrate the ‘Gritería’ intermingled, without distinguishing social positions or political colors, even without regard to religious beliefs.

While some go out at streets to to sing In front of any image of the Concepción de María that they find in their path, the owners of the replica distribute sweets and food, and the roles are exchanged as the night progresses, which translates into “rivers” people celebrating along the tracks.

#Nicaragua 🇳🇮 As a family like all Nicaraguans, Pdte Daniel Ortega and VP, Rosario Murillo, celebrated the traditional shouting 🎉 -Who causes so much joy?

-The Conception of Mary!

– Long live the Virgin!

– Long live!#UnidosEnVictorias#DecemberEnPazYVictorias pic.twitter.com/WycKaoCsSn – 🌺 𝕱𝖑𝖔𝖗 𝖞 𝕮𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖔 🇳🇮 (@FloryCantoX) December 8, 2021

Criticism and defense

The reactions of Nicaraguans on social media jumped almost immediately. While the detractors de Ortega criticized the scene, the followers Sandinistas they applauded.

“The beauty of the tradition of La Purísima and La Gritería is that it is about sharing, in many Nicaraguan homes, even the + humble home, it shares what little it has, it is striking that the Ortega ‘famiglia’ has privatized that tradition, where everything remains between themselves, “commented on Twitter a critic of Ortega who identifies himself as” El Pavo. “

“It is powerfully striking that since the Ortegas are a family that boasts of having a ‘proletarian and socialist’ origin, they do not share La Purísima with the families of their employees, who must be many,” he added.

The followers from Ortega, reserved since Facebook and Twitter removed thousands of fake Sandinista accounts Last November, they returned and posted the photographs, with the official message: “Commander Daniel Ortega and fellow vice president Rosario Murillo, celebrate the traditional ‘Gritería’ together with their family, in honor of the Immaculate Conception of María.”

Castro style

Others compared the attire of Ortega with that of his deceased Cuban ally, Fidel Castro, who in his last years was seen with Adidas brand jackets.

“And they already put the Adidas sweatshirt on him as pajamas: Ortega reappears in family shouting after 29 days absent since his ‘re-election’,” said veteran journalist and feminist Sofía Montenegro, referring to the clothing of the Sandinista leader, and at elections last November, which extended its mandate that began in 2007 by five years.

Non-official media, such as Confidencial, also highlighted Ortega’s clothes, and his appearance almost a month after he celebrated his re-election, when he called the so-called “political prisoners” “sons of bitches of imperialism”, including seven opponents who had announced their interest in running for president in recent elections.

Ortega has been in conflict with a part of the Nicaraguan population since the mass demonstrations of 2018, which were reduced with armed attacks that left at least 355 dead, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), in addition to a marked socio-political crisis.

The crisis from Nicaragua worsened in 2020 with the management of pandemic by Ortega, and it was exacerbated with elections whose legitimacy was rejected by the Organization of American States (OAS), the European Union and the United States.