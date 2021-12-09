Corruption draws attention in the traditional burning of the devil in the country – Prensa Libre

This custom is carried out one day before the day of the Immaculate Conception.

Despite the pandemic, this year the tradition of the burning of the devil on December 7 did not stop in various parts of the country , where the creativity of the designers of the figures was evidenced, that basically denounced the corruption prevailing in the country.

In the popular burning of the devil in Antigua Guatemala, the theme focused on the denunciation of corruption in the state apparatus. In addition, there was a colorful dramatization.

The artists are part of Pregoneros de Antigua Guatemala, Los 24 Diablos de Ciudad Vieja and the Folkloric Ballet of Santiago de los Caballeros, as well as independent artists.

On Calle de La Concepción, prior to the burning, a representation of the “devil’s wake” was held, Well, as the organizers explained, “from so much corruption of our rulers, even the devil died.”

National and foreign tourists they came closer to look at the coffin.

Follow here the Live of the burning of the devil in Antigua Guatemala and the capital:

The tour reached the Convent of Concepción, where finally the giant figures would be set on fire.

In the capital

The capital city was no exception, since various issues, including slow vaccination, as well as alleged anomalies in the purchase contract for Russian vaccines, they captured the attention.

In the capital’s zone 5, a giant devil of 5 meters represented the complaint for a vaccine purchase plagued irregularities.

Its creators, a group of neighbors, said that it is made with recycled material and that It took about 15 days to make them.

30 years of tradition in Antigua

Víctor Porras, president of the Barrio La Concepción festivities committee, said that after 30 years it is inspiring to continue that tradition.

He added that this year the theme was corruption because people are tired of this scourge at all levels.

“We hope that this message reaches the authorities and with this give a better future to the youth ”, added.