Cristián de la Fuente defends Gregorio Pernía and his daughter Luna from criticism by winning ‘Así se baila’

The Chilean Christian of the Fountain He was one of the judges on the Telemundo program ‘Así se baila’, which had as winners of the $ 200,000 Gregorio Pernía and his daughter Luna. To this, many detractors criticized the results of the dance competition and the performance of the judges through social networks. “That award is badly given, the first place was for Adrián and Sandra”, was what one of the followers said.

To this, the actor also responded in this regard and defended the decision of the public who voted for the father and daughter. “The winners were chosen by the public with the votes. Those were the rules, ”he said.

“The claims to Telemundo, I just went and did my job (…) The rules are set by the channel and the winners were chosen by the public,” he said. However, he acknowledged that those who danced best in the last episode of the program were Adrián Di Monte and Sandra Itzel, the Chilean said he was satisfied with the performance of the Pernía family.

“From dad to dad … Gregorio Pernía, apito, I said ‘more men like you are needed in this world.’ Thank you for everything you taught me week by week. I am very happy that Luna has not only been able to reach the mountain with your hand to see ‘the other side’ but that they have been able to conquer the mountain together. Luna, you are a star and you showed that in life you can achieve everything you set your mind to. I congratulate you. Thank you very much for so many tears of emotion and for living this process together. They are loved and for free ”, was what the actor wrote when the live broadcast ended, from his Instagram account.

To this, it was Gregorio Pernía himself who also expressed everything he felt after winning the competition. “I am proud of the family that God gave me; always supportive, united and dedicated, without the support of Erika and my children we would not have achieved this achievement. It was a very tough competition, but at the same time fun and happy. My appreciation to all the participants who gave their best, always with respect and friendship ”, expressed the actor and also indicated his admiration for his daughter. “My Moon, my love…. My girl, thank you for giving me such a beautiful opportunity. I love you, ”he wrote on his profile.