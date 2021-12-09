Cubans who possess a second citizenship will now be able to assume positions in the State

The Council of State of Cuba approved a new decree-law, according to which the President of the Republic may, exceptionally, approve the performance of a cadre position by a person who possesses another citizenship, in addition to the Cuban, at the proposal of the corresponding authority, except in the cases provided by law, publishes the state agency ACN.

This provision modifies Article 18 of Decree-Law 13 on the “Work System with State and Government Staff and their Reserves”, dated June 18, 2020, and was presented by Miguel Mario Cabrera Castellanos, head of the Directorate of State and Government Paintings.

With the new regulation, the government would prevent many Cubans who are proposed to occupy cadres from declining the offer, which until now was in contradiction with obtaining another citizenship.

Others who already hold cadre positions will not have to resign at the prospect of becoming citizens of another country, mainly Spain, and receive the implicit benefits. The decree-law would also open the doors for Cuban emigrants related to the regime, who hold another citizenship, to “exceptionally” hold cadres in Cuba. in the future.

Too It is possible that Cubans who now have positions in the highest spheres of the country intend to apply for citizenship of another countryWhere they could escape, if a scene of deep popular discontent that cannot be controlled occurs on the island, such as the outbreak of protests in several Cuban cities on July 11.

The members of the Council of State also analyzed the draft laws of the Military Courts, of the Military Criminal Process and of Territorial and Urban Planning and Land Management, in addition to the project of the new Family Code.

These bills will be submitted to the consideration of the deputies in the Eighth Ordinary Period of Sessions of the IX Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), convened from next December 21.

While, Cubans continue to wait for the approval of vital laws such as the Housing Law, which, according to the legislative schedule approved by the ANPP in 2019 should have been sanctioned in December 2020, and the Law for the Claim of Constitutional Rights before the Courts, which must have been in October of that year.

In December 2020, during the second day of the VI regular session of the IX Legislature of the ANPP, Oscar Silvera Martínez, Minister of Justice, said that it was not possible to meet the schedule agreed in 2019 due to the pandemic.

It obviated that regulations such as the Law of the President and the Vice President of the Republic, scheduled for December 2020, were brought forward for October of that year, the month in which the long-awaited Law for the Claim of Constitutional Rights before the Courts had to be enacted.