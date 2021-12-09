Daddy Yankee’s wife dedicates a tender message to him

Daddy Yankee and his wife, Mireddys González have been married for 26 years together, with three children as a result of that love, the marriage is one of the strongest in the industry.

González continues to believe that choosing the interpreter of “La gasoline” was his best decision.

“There is nothing to think. Thank you God for the wonderful man you gave me ”, wrote La Jefa, as they also call him, on his Instagram account.

These words were also accompanied by a photo of both of them when they were barely teenagers, and by Franco de Vita’s romantic theme “You what are you going to do?”

In a few months the couple will be married for 27 years, surrounded by their children: Yamilet Ayala González, Jeremy Ayala González and Jesaeelys Ayala González.