Daddy Yankee’s wife dedicates a tender message to him

Daddy Yankee and his wife, Mireddys González have been married for 26 years together, with three children as a result of that love, the marriage is one of the strongest in the industry.
González continues to believe that choosing the interpreter of “La gasoline” was his best decision.
“There is nothing to think. Thank you God for the wonderful man you gave me ”, wrote La Jefa, as they also call him, on his Instagram account.
These words were also accompanied by a photo of both of them when they were barely teenagers, and by Franco de Vita’s romantic theme “You what are you going to do?”
In a few months the couple will be married for 27 years, surrounded by their children: Yamilet Ayala González, Jeremy Ayala González and Jesaeelys Ayala González.
That was the same image with which Daddy Yankee dedicated a tender message for his 25th anniversary two years ago, reiterating that he will always remain in love with his wife Mireddys González.
“A QUEEN believes in you, she doesn’t discourage you. A QUEEN is loyal, does not think of treason. A QUEEN is like chess, she always protects her KING. A QUEEN like the one that God gave me did not change her for anything in the WORLD. Today this QUEEN and I are married 25 years. Maybe my fans know me for being the best, but I am a fan of hers and I can give you faith that she is THE BEST. In these difficult times, I continue to be infected with her love and she is my CROWN, ”Daddy Yankee posted on Instagram.