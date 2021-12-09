Daniel Ortega’s regime breaks relations with Taiwan, its main donor

The Daniel Ortega regime broke diplomatic relations with the government of Taiwan “and ceases to have any contact and official relationship” with the island, Foreign Minister Denis Moncada announced this Thursday, December 9.

«The government of the Republic of Nicaragua declares that it recognizes that there is only one China in the world. The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, ”Moncada read the official statement.

Taiwan, Ortega’s main donor, has injected large disbursements to Nicaragua in the health, economic, social and livestock sectors, among others; In addition, it is a key ally of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), an entity that has economically oxygenated the Ortega dictatorship, despite the call to cease its financing due to the brutal repression and violation of Nicaraguan human rights.

Until the middle of this year, Taiwan had already surpassed the European Union as a source of resources after it increased its financial commitment to the government during the course of this year.

The Sino-Taiwanese conflict

China regards the island of Taiwan as part of its territory, with the will to eventually bring it back under its rule, and pressure has increased in recent years to isolate it diplomatically.

Given this and after the elections considered illegitimate in which Ortega was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term, Taiwan entered the dilemma of whether to continue supporting Ortega and maintain that recognition, or close ranks and ensure the relationship with the US government, the friend most important of Taiwan and its only ally in the conflict with China, according to political analysts explained to LA PRENSA.

In October this year, the United States confirmed its “commitment” to defend Taiwan should its main enemy, China, decide to attack. Taiwan remains under constant threat of a Chinese invasion, which has vowed to win it back, even by force if necessary. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently said that the island’s unification with mainland China “will become a reality.”

Named the “Republic of China” in opposition to the “People’s Republic of China” in Beijing, Taiwan was formed as an independent entity in 1949, following the victory of the Communists in the Chinese civil war.

With information from AFP