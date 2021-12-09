DARPA is investigating long-distance wireless charging for its drone swarms

Photo : Jack Guez ( Getty Images )

The United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Pentagon’s gonzo R&D arm, has participated in the invention of everything from GPS and voice translation to the early precursors of the internet. (The agency also attempted to develop a mechanical elephant to cross South Vietnam, but who remembers that). Now DARPA is working with a startup to explore ways to wirelessly charge drones mid-flight.

Seattle-based Electric Sky Company received $ 225,000 as part of DARPA’s Small Business Innovation Research Program to create what they call the world’s first “Whisper Beam” transmitter, according to a Press release. While traditional wireless charging for drones relies on microwaves and lasers that fade as they travel a certain distance, Whisper Beam aims to do the opposite: become louder as it gets closer to a receiver, said company CEO Robert Millman. Electric Sky reportedly uses a transmitter that sends out radio waves that are then focused on the receiver – in this case, the drone.

“Whisper Beam technology is the electromagnetic equivalent of a gallery of whispers Millman said. “In a whisper gallery, a single listener across the room can hear the speaker, but no one else can, not even the people directly between the speaker and the listener. The sound is too weak for them to hear. “ .

DARPA has a long history of interest in drone projects. For years, the agency has envisioned a program called T Actic H enabled P for E njambres O fensive (OFFSET) you will see drone swarms of up to 250 vehicles unmanned entering in battle together with small teams of soldiers. The agency believes these small armies of drones will soon be able to help soldiers clean buildings in urban areas and conduct reconnaissance.

Earlier this year, DARPA showed with It succeeded in its ability to catch an X-61 Gremlin drone and return it safely to a nearby C-130 aircraft in mid-flight, an achievement seen as a major milestone in bringing drone swarms to life. Meanwhile, the agency is also working on an anti-drone operation that would use sensor-connected drones to detect and classify other drones in urban environments. points out C4ISRNET. A lots of drones!

DARPA and its partners will have to solve the problem of wireless charging (for not mention the cost reduction s from drones) if these swarms from Call of Duty do they ever reach the battlefields. That’s where Electric Sky comes in. As part of the first phase of its work with DARPA, Electric Sky will build and demonstrate that your technology may run on short distances. Data from those experiments will be used to upgrade systems for longer distances. The Electric Sky co-founder Jeff Greason, told GeekWire that Whisper Beam could theoretically work with any type of electric plane.

“It is a myth that long-distance power transmission is impossible, ”said Electric Sky co-founder Jeff Greason. It’s just never been cheap . This new method reduces the cost of the terrestrial transmitter and the size of the receiver on board the vehicle. ”.

DARPA investments are worth keeping an eye on, even if you’re not particularly interested in robots of the imperialist death swarming there, because many of the agency’s programs end arriving to everyday consumers. Although DARPA probably didn’t invest in GPS research thinking the technology would one day allow a college student to track to your delivery man pizza at 4:00 am, well, here we are. It is possible that something similar will happen with wireless charging somewhere in the future, although it is still too early to tell.