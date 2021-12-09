David Ortiz on whether Curt Schilling deserves to go to the Hall of Fame

Legendary designated hitter for the Red Sox from Boston, David ortiz, believes that Curt schilling will be chosen for Cooperstown on his final turn on the writers’ ballot, even though the former pitcher’s public wants his name removed from consideration.

“Every time I think about what he did in (2004), I’d pay what I don’t have to play with a teammate like that,” Ortiz said of Schilling on Wednesday, according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

Ortiz, who will debut on the Hall of Fame ballot this winter, added that he has “faith” that Schilling will be on the podium next July.

Schilling enjoyed a dominant 20-year career on the mound, primarily with the Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies. He authored three 300-strikeout seasons and twice led the majors in innings pitched, while his 3,116 strikeouts rank 15th all-time.

He is also one of the best postseason pitchers of all time after posting a 2.23 ERA in the playoffs and winning three World Series titles; He was named 1993 NLCS MVP and 2001 World Series co-MVP.

Schilling appeared to be making leaps and bounds in recent Hall of Fame voting, scoring a new high of 71.1% on last year’s ballot. But his public support for the January 6 uprising in Washington, DC, led many Hall of Fame voters to drop their support for his candidacy. Some even asked for their vows to be returned.

Schilling requested that his name be removed from the writers’ ballot after he was not elected last January in his ninth year of eligibility. The Baseball Writers Association of America denied his request and included it on the 2022 ballot.

In the event he is not elected on January 25, Schilling will be eligible to appear on the Today’s Gaming Age Committee ballot, to be contested next in December 2022.

He would prefer a plaque depicting him wearing a Diamondbacks hat if he is elected to the Hall of Fame.