Death of Romaña: the first photos of the fall of the FARC dissident – Conflict and Drug Trafficking – Justice

Although the circumstances of the death of Henry Castellanos, alias Romagna, are still being investigated by the authorities in Colombia, the first images of the fall of the dissident leader began to be known, one of the most feared figures that the Farc had at the time and who, after betraying the peace process, was in the command line of the ‘Second Marquetalia’.

These photographs were obtained through sources in Venezuela, who arrived at the site after they dismissed ‘Romaña’. As EL TIEMPO learned, he was accompanied by several of his men, also killed in combat.

One of the images was captured just after the dissident’s death, while in another, traces of blood were apparently removed from his face in order to identify him.

Barely two days after the fall of ‘Romaña’ at least three hypotheses are being considered about the event. The first, which has been disclosed by the authorities and the government, is that he died at the hands of another dissident group (which could be the Tenth Front), in the midst of clashes for the control of illegal economies in Venezuelan territory.

Defense Minister Diego Molano says that Colombian intelligence is verifying the circumstances in which this event occurred.

The second is that, as was said after the murder of dissident ‘Jesús Santrich’ in May, it was an operation of mercenaries interested in collecting the millionaire reward that the United States offered for ‘Romaña’, which could also apply to the case of the ‘Paisa’, who was killed days before.

The third scenario is that his death was caused by Colombian forces, but so far no evidence is known in this regard and, on the contrary, the country’s authorities have insisted on pointing out that external actors were behind the loss.

Henry Castellanos, ‘Romaña’, in 2014. Photo: Ernesto Mastrascusa. EFE

Fall of top military leaders destabilized ‘Segunda Marquetalia’

Regardless of the circumstances of death, the disappearance of ‘Paisa’ and ‘Romaña’ marks one of the most forceful blows that the ‘Second Marquetalia‘since its foundation, in August 2019.

With the fall of ‘Jesús Santrich’ in May of this year, and of them two, only one of the pieces of the highest line of command of this dissidence remains alive: ‘Iván Márquez’.

This Wednesday, in an interview with EL TIEMPO, Defense Minister Diego Molano delivered his first statement giving details of what is known about the deaths of ‘Paisa’ and ‘Romaña’, and assured that ‘Márquez’ only has One Way.

“Either he submits to justice, or he will end up neutralized or in what his fellow criminals ended up in Venezuela,” Molano said. And he added, regarding the dissident chief’s statement in which he spoke of a dialogue while in arms: “Here there is no peace to seek when he defrauded the confidence that Colombians gave him in the peace agreement when he continued in drug trafficking activities. he is looking for are political excuses to justify his terrorist action. “

As experts consulted by this newspaper have highlighted, the deaths of ‘Paisa’ and ‘Romaña’ leave the ‘Second Marquetalia’ without its main assets in the military field.

Although neither of the two had a representative political role in the organization —as they did not in the Farc either—, their actions for the confrontation and expansion of the dissidence, as well as for the business of the drug trafficking, yes it was remarkable.

According to the head of the Defense portfolio, the intelligence information indicates that the deaths occurred in two separate and independent events, in two different places in Venezuela.

“What is clear is that Colombia frees itself from those symbols of evil that so terrified and that they had expansion plans in the country with their ‘Second Marquetalia’ groups,” said Molano.

