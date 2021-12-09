Deportivo Cali is one step away from the final. ‘Los azucareros’ eliminated Nacional from home runs

The victory of Deportivo Cali last night at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín was perfect. Because with that categorical 1-2 against Atlético Nacional, the ‘Azucareros’ set foot in the final of the Colombian League, eliminated the ‘Verdolagas’ and Deportivo Pereira, and closed the fight only with Atlético Junior, whom they will receive this Saturday in Palmaseca.

Only with a draw against the ‘Sharks’, Cali will qualify at home for the final, a date before ending the Group A home run.

Cali announced their intentions when they were barely three minutes into the game at Atanasio, with a play that Teófilo Gutiérrez and Jhon Vásquez made, but Ángelo Rodríguez could not finish, who wanted to show off with a cue, rather than define simply.

However, in the 8th minute the award came for the one who did things the best on the pitch. On a corner kick, Hárold Preciado hit a header to beat Aldaír Quintana and make it 0-1. Nacional claimed Preciado’s previous foul on Jonathan Marulanda, but the ball was not in play.

The locals lacked a mark in midfield after lining up a single containment midfield and after little help from their teammates, and the visitors took advantage of the spaces with quick transitions.

In this way, in the 22nd minute, a sugar game came that ended in a penalty on Juan Camilo Angulo. Preciado executed, misleading Quintana and it was the second goal (25 ‘).

Nacional was still not meeting, disconnected, with Dorlan Pabón, Jéfferson Duque and Yerson Candelo trying to resolve in individual actions.

However, in 42 came the discount of the ‘Verdolagas’. After a corner charge, the ball arrived at the feet of Candelo, who from outside the area took a shoe that beat Guillermo de Amores, despite his outstretched position. It was 1-2.

Of Loves, big

For the complementary part, Nacional went out with everything in search of a draw and victory. He used many crossed balls and put a Cali against the goal that was defending itself from above, below, on the sides, trying to take care of the valuable advantage it had on the board.

A reaction from the ‘Azucareros’ generated a play on the left between Preciado and Kevin Velasco, who finished hard on goal and Quintana was able to avoid the third.

The premises lowered the momentum and perhaps in this the entry of Andrés Colorado by Ángelo Rodríguez contributed, to give more brand, but also play, to the core area. Then, Cali shook and chalaca, defender Jorge Marsiglia was able to widen the difference. Quintana stopped.

But Nacional lashed out again and narrowly achieved head parity with Juan Cabal. The shot hit the post and in the second action saved De Amores, who drowned out another goal cry instantly with a great save and made a figure.

Great triumph for Cali, who caresses the final, confirming his good football and forcefulness.

DATA SHEET

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot (Medellín)

Referee: John Alexánder Ospina

Atlético Nacional: Aldaír Quintana, Jonathan Marulanda, Emanuel Olivera, Juan Cabal, Danovis Banguero, Brayan Rovira, Yerson Candelo, Jarlan Barrera, Yeison Guzmán, Dorlan Pabón, Jefferson Duque.

DT: Alejandro Restrepo.

Admonished: Banguero

Deportivo Cali: Guillermo de Amores, Juan Camilo Angulo, Hernán Lessse, Jorge Marsiglia, Kevin Velasco, Andrés Balanta, Jhojan Valencia, Jhon Vásquez, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Hárold Preciado, Ángelo Rodríguez.

DT: Rafael Dudamel.

Admonished: Valencia

Goals: 0-1, Preciado (8 ‘); 0-2, Preciado (25 ‘p); 1-2, Candelo