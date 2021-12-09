Deportivo Cali Liga BetPlay analysis of victory against Atlético Nacional | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Deportivo Cali achieved a new victory against Nacional, this time 1-2 in Medellín, and with 10 points it is emerging as a finalist for the quadrangular A of the BetPlay II-2021 League, after the fourth date, which eliminated the Purslane cast and the Pereira, already Junior with 6 units as the only one who can dispute the quota.

It is precisely the Barranquilla team the next rival of the Verdiblancos next Saturday in Palmaseca, where a draw will classify those led by Rafael Dudamel to the title dispute.

The negative news of this game is that the midfielder Johan Valencia received yellow at 50 minutes and completed five, so he will not be against Junior.

For FUTBOLRED, these were the nuances of the ‘sugar growers’ match against the purslane team at the Atanasio Girardot:

He demolished Nacional with a simple strategy: Rafael Dudamel showed his greatest experience over coach Alejandro Restrepo and assembled an organized team in the middle to take the ball away from Nacional and with fast players on the wings he organized interesting team plays to take advantage of him.

It is no secret to anyone that Nacional is not going through a good time, with a fragile defense and little generation. From there Cali made a clear match, to the point that at 24 minutes he had already scored two goals against a bewildered rival who could not manage to spin collective actions.

He always thought of attacking: From the beginning of the commitment, the initiative was always from the visiting team. In minute 2, a center from Jhon Vásquez was not finished well by Ángelo Rodríguez, who wanted to make a luxury play with a cue when just by touching it he would have been able to score the first goal from the Verdiblancos, hence the claim of Teófilo Gutiérrez.

Harold Preciado scored the 0-1 in the 7th minute with a header from a corner kick. They requested a lack of Preciado in the previous action on Jonathan Marulanda, but the goal was validated. In the second half another new team move on the left at 2 and Angelo could not define.

In the 22nd minute, after a great collective play by Cali, Juan Camilo Angulo entered the area, hooked and Danovis Banguero fouled him for a penalty that Harold Preciado charged at the right post at 24 for the 0-2, deceiving Aldaír Quintana.

Preciado, the scorer who appeared at the key moment: The youth squad returned from China and after a slump in the all against all he returned in his best form in the home runs to score important goals such as the double on this holiday Wednesday in Medellín.

Spinal column that supports the collective: The good campaign of the Valle del Cauca team has marked high marks from players such as goalkeeper Guillermo De Amores; its centrals, Hernán Menosse and Jorge Marsiglia; the departure of its sides, Juan Camilo Angulo and Kevin Velasco; the containment of Jhojan Valencia and Andrés Balanta; the intelligence and experience of Teófilo Gutiérrez and the efficiency of Harold Preciado.

He knew how to withstand the pressure purslane in the second half: Having a two-goal advantage led Cali to slow down and pull back a bit, but Nacional took advantage of that to encourage fouls and free kicks that were dangerous in Guillermo De Amores’ area.

Yerson Candelo took advantage of that moment and that nobody reached a rebound after a corner kick at 42 and achieved the discount, adjusting the score. At the beginning of the second half Dorlan Pabón was also close to equalizing, but the rearguard worked well.

However, the visitors reacted. Kevin Velasco finished on the left and Quintana took the ball to the corner kick at 13 of the complement. Andrés Balanta finished off at 20 and Quintana saved Nacional again by evacuating the ball at the corner kick.

Jorge Marsiglia also tried a Chilean at 22 and Quintana stopped again.

Dudamel included five nominal variants in the complementary period: Andrés Colorado entered for Angelo at 7. Argentine Franco Torres for Jhon Vásquez and José Caldera for Andrés Balanta at 29. Then Juan José Tello for Preciado at 38, with whom he knew how to control the host’s intentions.

Guillermo De Amores was decisive: The Uruguayan goalkeeper became another of the figures of the Valle del Cauca team when crossing into the intentions of Nacional.

At 30 Cali was saved after a diagonal charge, Cabal headed, the ball hit the crossbar and then avoided the draw for Nacional. At 43 of the complement he also took a shot from Andrés Andrade

At the close of the first round of the home runs, the Verdiblancos add 7 points, 5 more than their rival on duty, so a defeat by the Antioqueños will leave them without any option with two rounds to go.

Marco Antonio Garcés

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On twitter: @marquitosgarces