Dinenno: It was an injustice, but if I say more they harm me

Juan Ignacio Dinenno broke the silence after the controversy that took place at the Jalisco Stadium, where he received a blow that caused him nose fracture and referee Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán decided not to score a penalty. Minutes later in a similar play, when a Chilean was launched and hit a defender, he did. they expelled.

For the Argentine striker, both plays deserved a similar criterion, but it was incredible that he was thrown and fouled on Jesús Angulo looking for a shot from behind, while Anderson Santamaría did not even charge the foul in the area despite the fact that the VAR called him to review the play.

Dinenno: ‘I would like to say more, but they would punish me’

Dinenno wrote a release in which he expressed his annoyance over the arbitration decision which was very expensive in every way, because in addition to the fact that no penalty was decreed, it also caused a injury that forced him to undergo an operation. To top, you will not be able to travel to Argentina due to rehabilitation.

“I would like to make public my dissatisfaction and disappointment with the decision made regarding the ratification of my expulsion, after observing all the evidence It seems incredible to me that he is agreed than in similar plays, with a difference of 5 minutes, did not have the same criteria having all the tools in his favor, “he said.

“I could and would like to say many more things, but sadly the harmed would be me and the great institution of which I am a part “, the message ends in networks.

Dinenno underwent an operation on Monday, December 6, due to a broken bone in his nose and for this reason he had to postpone his trip to Argentina to meet with his family.